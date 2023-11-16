The aggression against Gaza.. The occupation renews its storming of Al-Shifa Hospital and continues to carry out fire belt raids in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli aggression against Gaza continues for the 41st day, as the occupation forces stormed the Shifa complex for the second time, but this time from the south, a day after storming it and besieging it with tanks, while Israeli warplanes continue to carry out raids and fire belts on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The head of the burns department at Al-Shifa Complex, Ahmed Al-Makhalati, said that Israeli bulldozers stormed the complex from the southern entrance.

In turn, the head of the orthopedic department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Adnan Al-Barsh, said that the occupation forces sabotaged medical equipment during their storming of Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

He added that the occupation forces carried out an open act and bulldozed the hospital courtyards.

He stressed that “we do not lack nurseries for children, but rather we lack safety and fuel.”

The occupation forces arrested two engineering health teams, the only electrical generator mechanic technician and the only oxygen station technician present in the complex.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that this arrest puts the complex in front of serious challenges, as the medical and technical equipment is exposed to many malfunctions as a result of the bombing.

She added that during its incursion into the buildings of the Shifa Complex, the occupation deliberately vandalized the radiology machines and many medical devices located in the basement of the specialized surgical building.

He continued, “The damage includes sabotaging the CT scan machine and the MRI machine at the Al-Shifa Complex.”

The government media office in Gaza considered the occupation army’s claims about finding weapons in the Shifa complex a ridiculous farce.

The media office said that the Israeli occupation army’s claims regarding what it says it found in Al-Shifa Medical Complex are fabrications that do not deceive anyone and are a ridiculous and ridiculous farce.

He added, “We expected him to bring with him a group of weapons and place them wherever he wanted and in a certain way, then photograph them and broadcast them as facts. This matter was repeated more than once, and his lie was revealed every time.”

He continued, “We consider this a clear bankruptcy and failure of propaganda and the false narrative that the occupation was planning to prove to public opinion.”

For their part, the Palestinian factions considered what the occupation published regarding the discovery of weapons in Al-Shifa Hospital as bankruptcy, failure and impotence.

She said, “We wonder about the United Nations’ lack of response by sending a team to the Al-Shifa Complex to ensure that it is free of weapons. We also wonder about the United Nations’ lack of response by sending a team to the Al-Shifa Complex to ensure that it is free of weapons.”

She stressed that hospitals are designated only for health work and are not used for any purposes inconsistent with these tasks.

At dawn today, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of raids and fire belts on Gaza City and the north.

Local sources reported that a number of citizens were killed and injured in Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the Central Petroleum Station.

The occupation artillery shelled intensively and indiscriminately east of the central area of ​​the Gaza Strip.

A citizen was martyred and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Malaysian school in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian army also announced that 7 staff members from the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza were injured.

The Jordanian army added, “We affirm Israel’s responsibility to provide protection for the hospital.”

A number of citizens were martyred in an Israeli bombing that targeted a mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

A citizen was martyred and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house belonging to the Safi family in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis

Medical teams also recovered martyrs from under the rubble as a result of the occupation bombing of a house in Oud for the Abu Musa family, behind Nasser Hospital, west of the city of Khan Yunis.

Official data showed an increase in the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression to 11,500, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, and 29,800 wounded, more than 70% of whom were children and women.

The Ministry of Health said it faces challenges in updating casualty numbers due to the collapse of services and communications.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Palestinian Telecommunications Company announced that all generators operating in the main stations in the Gaza Strip had stopped due to the exhaustion of the fuel needed to operate them.

The company added in a brief statement that the basic network elements have become dependent on the remaining energy storage sources (batteries), which will lead to the cessation of all communications services within the next few hours.

