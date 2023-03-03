“It is not an intervention against anyone and we do not want bad interventions. Emdupar is at risk and we are concerned about the debt that it currently has without the possibility of resolving it. It is an effort by everyone to save the company and establish a medium-term action plan for the benefit of the vallenatos”.

This was stated by the Superintendent of Public Services, Dagoberto Quiroga, in a meeting with the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, and representatives of the Emdupar Union, in which meeting he shared the operational and financial strategies for the improvement of service provision in this territory.

Thus, as of today, March 3, the Superintendence of Public Services will take possession of the Valledupar Public Services Company, Emdupar, a unilateral measure that is assumed without going back.

“We have been talking with the Mayor and with the union, and the first thing is an evaluation to find out the real situation and a short-term action plan. The best thing is to come to an agreement so that we all agree on the need for the company to be intervened and that together we can see how we can move it forward,” Quiroga said.

He warned that the intervention translates into resources and to know the modality of the process, they will carry out some studies that will allow analyzing financial and risk aspects of the quality of the service.

“Here we have been talking with the Mayor and with the union, and the first thing is an evaluation to find out the real situation and a short-term action plan. The best thing is to come to an agreement so that we all agree on the need for the company to be intervened and that together we can see how we can move it forward”, Quiroga pointed out.

SAFEGUARD THE EMDUPAR

For his part, the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, indicated that this intervention has the sole purpose of safeguarding Emdupar. “We are not opposed to the intervention, making it clear that the biggest difficulty the company has is outsourcing, for this reason we need to guarantee the continuity of the service to our people who are in need today”, he affirmed.

The comptroller manager is expected to arrive tomorrow from the National Government, who will make decisions regarding assets and liabilities, as well as the administrative restructuring of the company.

Faced with imminent intervention by the Superintendency, the Manager of Emdupar delivers a better company than he found it

YOU CAN SAVE

The manager of Empresa de Servicios Públicos de Valledupar, Emdupar SAESP, Eduard Gómez Ramos, who has been in office for a month, stated that he leaves the entity better than he found it, and that he worked under the motto of ‘Doing things well’ In this short time, both officials and public opinion noticed the changes, mainly in the reduction of expenses to recover the company and to catch up with the payroll of employees.

“It was always my perception that with a good administration Emdupar would get ahead, mainly working hand in hand with the most important resource we have, which is the human, the personnel who work in the company, we received six fortnights in debt and we are already up to date. We already paid severance pay, we paid payroll until December, in matters of accounts payable for social benefits settlements we have 101,496,000 pesos.

The first thing he did was make reforms in the processes since Emdupar has higher expenses than what it receives, therefore, an optimization of that resource was made, lowering the purchase plan by more than 2,000 million pesos, “we have had to do a lot with little”, reiterated Eduard Gómez Ramos.

The manager had several projections such as making investments in the aqueduct and sewage networks as well as in the Drinking Water Treatment Plant, trying to allocate resources in the Mayor’s Office, the Governor’s Office and national entities. At the time, they were starting the contractual processes to restore the Emdupar User Service Room, the face of the company.

The Emdupar manager had his boots on and was covering the crisis with the water supply, whose pressure has decreased in some sectors, and maintenance is being carried out on the filter valves of the water treatment system, he also gave the facing the community, going to the neighborhoods and taking tank cars to mitigate the situation.

The portfolio that users owe to Emdupar is 88,034 million pesos, which is why he invited the community to catch up, the collection of which is very important to make investments. Despite the fact that he will no longer be in charge of the company, he believes that with the necessary adjustments, the company can be saved.

Related