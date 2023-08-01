The agreement of more than 1000 million euros that transformed Manchester United into the most expensive shirt in the world – Diario La Página

In the midst of the break in official activities in Europe, the main clubs on the continent continue to work towards the start of the next 2023-24 season, not only at a sporting level, with the preparation of the squad in the transfer market, but also in the institutional scope.

This is the case of Manchester United, who on Monday reported that it has extended its association with the historic German brand Adidas, which will dress it for another ten years for a value of 1,044 million euros.

This was announced by the entity Red Devil in its official accounts: “The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in the world of global sports, forged through a shared commitment to style and, what is more, High performance is important,” United chief executive Richard Arnold said in a statement posted on the website.

The manager also highlighted the club’s relationship with the brand, with roots in the past eighties, and that “has reinvented itself in the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in the world of sportswear.” “We now look forward to renewing this powerful partnership again for the rest of this decade and into the 2030s,” he added.

The new agreement will link the historic Manchester club and the sportswear giant until 2035, with a 20% increase in contract value compared to the previous deal. The last agreement began in the 2015-16 season, although Adidas had already been a supplier to the Reds between 1980 and 1992.

This contract also places United at the head of the German brand’s contracts (105 million euros per year), above Real Madrid, FC Barcelona (100 million per year) and Manchester City (70 million), making it the most face of the world

At the same time, the entity stressed that this new agreement will also increase the focus on the Manchester United women’s team since its reintroduction in 2018, continuing with the institution’s commitment to promote this category.

“We are very proud to announce the contract extension with Manchester United. Adidas and Manchester United are two of the biggest brands in international football and it is only natural that we continue our cooperation. We will combine tradition and innovation to please both players and fans,” said the brand’s executive director, Bjorn Gulden.

We look forward to continuing our association with one of football’s most iconic clubs!

It should be noted that this new contract occurs within the framework of Manchester United’s return to the Champions League after failing to qualify for the highest competition at club level in 2021-22 and play the Europa League from the group stage in the following season.

