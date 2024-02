The Week of the 5 Star Movement: The agreement with Albania

and pension cuts

[themoneytizer id=”96583-19″]

Related:

Premiership, Cacciari on La7 15 November 2023 Salvini wages war on the strike 14 November 2023 The M5S meets the social partners 9 November 2023 Everything the news doesn’t say [PARTE II] 3 November 2023 The prank call to Meloni 2 November 2023

The post The agreement with Albania and pension cuts appeared first on Le Notizie Online.

Share this: Facebook

X