The 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo ended successfully

On-site retail sales of more than 16,000 products exceeded 500 million yuan

Changsha Evening News, November 1st (all media reporter Qian Juan correspondent Wan Ting) On the 1st, the 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo ended successfully. It is understood that this year’s Agricultural Expo continued the excitement and popularity of previous years. A total of more than 20 concurrent events were held, with on-site retail sales exceeding 516 million yuan, attracting a total of 4,078 companies and more than 16,000 kinds of products. More than 50,000 spectators. Vice Mayor Zou Te attended the summary meeting and delivered a speech.

This year’s Agricultural Expo selected 130 “Central Agricultural Expo Gold Awards”, “Zunyi Chaotian Pepper”, “Tianmen Zaodou”, “Wulingou Brand Green Tea”, “Central Agricultural Expo Gold Award”, “Xupu County Baoshan Yunxi Gift Box” Green Tea”, “Qiannong Xiaoxiang Chicken”, “Qiaqia Small Blue Bag” and other 54 “Most Popular Agricultural Products Awards”, as well as 50 Excellent Organization Awards, 151 Advanced Individuals, and 11 Hunan Province Agricultural Machinery Excellent Brands.

Zou Te pointed out that this year’s Agricultural Expo is an agricultural event with great significance, fruitful results and strong atmosphere. Under the efficient cooperation of the county), the organizing committee made overall arrangements, made careful arrangements, and strictly implemented various service guarantee measures, making every effort to ensure that this agricultural expo is grand, warm, safe and orderly. In the next step, we will take this exhibition as an opportunity to conscientiously summarize the experience of holding the exhibition, strive to promote the Agricultural Expo to a higher level from a new starting point, and transform the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into a powerful force for promoting the development of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” in Changsha. power, and make new and greater contributions to accelerating the realization of an agricultural power.

Source: Changsha Evening News