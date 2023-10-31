The Al-Aqsa flood brought the Palestinian problem back to its starting point

Muhammad Shirky

For more than seven decades, the Zionist entity, the usurper of the land of Palestine, has been betting on the inaction of time in order to erase the traces of its historical crime, in which it is shared by the British, who gave up land they occupied by force to other than its owners, and contributed, along with the usurpers, to the killing and displacement of its citizens, which is what history has recorded that cannot be erased. It is blurred, and here lies the logical historical station for presenting the Palestinian problem, and there is no justification for presenting it from subsequent stations such as Station 48, Station 67, Station 73, or the stations of the successive peace agreements that derailed the train of the Palestinian issue, and what happened on October 7 put this train back on its track. And to its first starting station, which is entitled the British usurping the land of Palestine from its people, and giving away what was stolen to the Zionist entity, and it is never possible for what was built on falsehood except by logical necessity to be false, and those who created the Al-Aqsa flood returned the resistance train to its track and its logical station, and in this way they pointed out The eyes of all those who were fooled by the trick of the Zionist occupier in the world turned to the most horrific injustice in history, the victim of which was the Palestinian people who were displaced from their homeland with the cooperation of the British occupier army and the Zionist gangs coming from a diaspora that had lived on it for centuries in all corners of the globe on a homeland whose possession was justified by legends. As the author of the book The Founding Myths of the State of Israel, the late Raja Jaroudi, said, and here is history today repeating itself, as they say, as the scenario of the British and Americans conspiring with the Zionists was repeated once again, to displace the residents of Gaza from it, while they dreamed of the same thing that was achieved for them during the period of British occupation, when resistance was crushed. The owners of the land are in a condition of being weakened by killing them, in order to impose on them the only option, which is to emigrate and leave their homeland to the usurpers. There is no doubt that the Al-Aqsa flood, as usual, destroyed the Zionist dream, which was building its salt palaces by extending its roots in the Arab world, through what he called the deal of the century. In order to consolidate what was built on falsehood and its inevitable fate is invalidation, it has fallen into the hands of those who bet on the deal of the century, and on the lie of the Abrahamic House, which is a weaker house than the spider’s house, when the waves of the human seas raged from the ocean to the Gulf, and in all the countries of Islam. Even in the Crusader dens incubating the malignant Zionist cancer, declaring with strength and determination that there is no escape from eliminating the so-called deal of the century and demolishing the spidery Abrahamic house, which is a clear call from the best nation brought out to the people, for the evil of nations that afflict the people, and it means the necessity of re-presenting the Palestinian problem again. Correctly and logically, such that the English and the Zionists will be taken to the court of history to be tried for the crime of theft, and empowering the stolen property from those who have no right to it, and the logic of seizing the stolen property by force and passing it on to a new thief cannot last longer than it has lived so far without the flood coming, and here it is. The Al-Aqsa flood came to decide the issue of recovering the stolen property by force, just as it was taken by force. History, logic, God’s law, and man-made laws will not accept that anyone who uses force to recover what was lost will be condemned, and anyone who condemns him can only be a criminal involved in the crime of theft. Or a traitor in collusion with the thief. The dream of the unjustly disposed of the stolen goods has evaporated, and he is betting on the laxity of time so that history will remain silent about his theft and his usurpation of a land that is not his, as testified by those of his own people who believe in living in the diaspora as the Torah intended, and among what the Zionists use as an excuse to divert the world’s attention is the pretext of accusing all Whoever denies their theft of the land of Palestine is anti-Semitic, as if they are the only Semites who do not share the Semitic affiliation with the legitimate owners of the land they forcibly seized. They have lived in their Biblical diaspora for centuries among the Arabs, and no one has shown hostility to them due to their alleged hostility, and nearly a million of them bear witness to this. They lived with the Arabs and Berbers of Morocco in peace and security, until Zionism tempted them to market the myth of the Promised Land among them, so they left there in 1948. Many of them became involved in gangs that killed the owners of the land and displaced them to live in their homes. Many of them returned to Morocco holding the citizenship of the theft entity, and expressed their His longing for a homeland that embraced his ancestors for centuries, and who lived in safety and security without the complex of the myth of anti-Semitism, and for him to hold that suspicious nationality is a betrayal of the homeland and its people. It was logical and supposed that none of them would set foot on the land of Morocco except those who sincerely disavowed naturalization with the nationality of the thieves of the land of the Night Journey and Mi’raj. And he made a great oath to do so, which will never be broken and which is not invalidated by suspicious naturalization. There is no doubt that those who hold the nationality of the thieves of Al-Aqsa, in addition to the nationality of the Moroccan homeland that embraced them, were alerted by the flood of Al-Aqsa to their participation in the crime of usurping a homeland that was also home to people like them, who were Loyal to their biblical diaspora, they deceived, betrayed, and betrayed their people, and abandoned their covenants with them.

Finally, we say to the world that is silent about the Palestinian right, which supports the Zionist falsehood, enough to go so far in supporting falsehood, and enough to participate in deepening the tragedy of those with the right, for there will be no end to their flood until the Hour comes, and that is an unfalse promise.

Related