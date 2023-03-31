The Colombian Geological Service and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management have raised the alert level of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano to orange, due to the increase in seismic activity in recent days. According to experts, there is a probability of “a bigger eruption than it has done in the last decade”, which has led five departments to be on alert.

According to the authorities’ report, in recent days seismic movements have been recorded at a distance of between two and five kilometers from the crater, with a similar depth compared to the top. On March 29, 11,000 earthquakes were recorded, the highest number of daily earthquakes counted since monitoring began in 1985, which has led to doubling surveillance and taking mitigation actions.

For this reason, the orange alert was declared, indicating to relief agencies that the volcano could erupt in the coming days or weeks.

Therefore, the director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, Javier Pava Sánchez, has called for caution in the area of ​​influence; besides, “We request to intensify the preparation actions for the response, including aspects such as verification and adaptation of evacuation routes, meeting points, as well as updating territorial response strategies.” He also asked to make decisions that benefit people and based on what science indicates.

The alert message was addressed to the alert departments; that is, Tolima, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío and Cundinamarca. In the event that the seismic activity warrants it, a Regional Unified Command Post will be installed in which the authorities of these territories will be convened to measure the joint responses to the risk.

The Nevado del Ruiz is one of the 25 active and monitored volcanoes in Colombia, located at 5,321 meters above sea level in the central mountain range, on the border between the departments of Tolima and Caldas. Its eruption in 1985 devastated Armero, leaving 25,000 people dead, the second deadliest emergency of the century.

Monitoring tasks are carried out by the Colombian Geological Service, which carries out research in basic and applied geosciences of the country’s subsoil, the evaluation and monitoring of threats of geological origin, as well as nuclear and radioactive control. Experts consider that this scenario can be prolonged, so it is recommended to have evacuation plans ready and correctly articulated with the alert systems.