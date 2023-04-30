The Algerian military regime is playing with fire… by unilaterally violating the Gar Jebelat agreement…!!

Salim El Hawary

Algeria said that it had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkey to exploit the Ghar Jbeilat mine, and even started exploiting the mine, which is located near the Moroccan border, in partnership with a number of Chinese companies. A cooperation agreement on the mine was signed by Morocco and Algeria in 1972, and was ratified at the time by the late King Hassan II and former Algerian President Houari Boumediene, and related to the joint exploitation of iron mines.

Returning to the text of the Moroccan-Algerian agreement for cooperation for the investment of the Garet Jbeilat mine, signed in Rabat on June 15, 1972, and published in the Algerian Official Gazette No. 48 of the tenth year, on June 15, 1973, the agreement provides for the establishment of an Algerian-Moroccan company to invest in the Garet Jbeilat mine. It is hereinafter referred to as the “Algerian-Moroccan Company”, and by its initials “S.A.M”.

Among the basic provisions also, according to the text of the agreement, is to grant the company a period of 60 years in order to achieve its mission, starting from the date on which this agreement becomes effective, and upon the end of the company’s mission, the two countries consult in order to reach a joint agreement to determine the formula that gives their cooperation from After in this field, and the agreement also stated that the company should have a headquarters in Algeria and another in Morocco, and that the shares should be 50 percent between the two parties…

At that time, Morocco (when signing the 1972 agreement) had shown leniency with neighboring Algeria regarding some areas that were carved out by French colonialism from Morocco (Tindouf and Bechar) and annexed to the French province (Algeria). Al-Maghribi in exchange for the benefit of the bounties of Ghar Jbeilat in Tindouf, which is the region that originally belonged to the honorable kingdom before its annexation by “Mama France”, bearing in mind that there are documents proving that “the interim Algerian government at that time will return the lands annexed by France to Algeria immediately after the end of colonialism”…

Observers believe that Algeria’s willingness to do its act – fraught with dangers – by announcing the start of its unilateral exploitation of the Jbeilat valley, came as a result of the successive failures of Algerian diplomacy, the latest of which was the briefing given by the UN envoy de Mistura in the Security Council, the suffocating internal crisis and the popular upheaval calling for the overthrow of the military rule and the establishment of civil country…. While some believe that the bidding of the Algerian regime against Morocco, by violating the 1972 agreement, will push it to commit strategic mistakes – which it is indispensable for -.

It seems clear that the gang’s stupidity has reached an extent that logic does not accept, that would shuffle the papers upside down, based on Article 17 of the agreement, in which the letter “In the event of a dispute between the two parties regarding its interpretation or application in accordance with the Treaty of Ifrane (i.e. the border demarcation agreement) ), the dispute is submitted to the International Court of Justice for determination »and it is a specific and essential chapter at the heart of the 1972 treaty, which may nullify the agreement completely, not only in its content related to the exploitation of the Ghar Jbeilat mine, but also the revision of the concession on Tindouf and Bashar, which may re-negotiate the eastern borders of Zero point with the force of law, given that the demarcation of the borders between the two countries was the essence of the subject of the 1972 agreement…

It is noteworthy that this agreement was documented in the presence of 41 representatives of African countries during the meeting of the Organization of African Unity held in Rabat. Dear Bouteflika, to follow up on the implementation of the terms of the agreement. The text of the agreement also included an emphasis on the fraternal ties between the two brotherly peoples.