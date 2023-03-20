Abdul Qadir Katara

King Mohammed VI sent a message on the occasion of handing over the Excellence Award for the year 2022 from the Confederation of African Football, which was awarded to His Majesty in Kigali, today, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

By the way, His Majesty announced a joint candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup, the Kingdom of Morocco, along with Spain and Portugal, as stated in the royal speech: “Which is a precedent in the history of football, the link between Africa and Europe, between the north and south of the Mediterranean, and between the African continent and the world.” Arab and Euro-Mediterranean space. It will also embody the highest meanings of convergence around the best of this or that aspect, and bear witness to the concerted efforts of genius, creativity, and the integration of experiences and capabilities. »

The announcement by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, of the organization of this global event in a global forum, prior to its announcement by the two partners, is a tribute, appreciation, respect and honor to the King of Morocco. European sources say that Morocco has been negotiating for weeks with Madrid and Lisbon from a strong position so as not to leave room for doubt or surprise. 75% of the organization, while Canada participates with one stadium and Mexico with two stadiums, and their role will be just “compars” in the event and they will host unimportant meetings in the group stage, while the opening and final events will be organized on American soil, as Morocco demanded that it obtain a third of the meetings, including group meetings. Strong, provided that one of the two events, the opening or the final, is organized in its stadiums, and that the distinction and choice between them may be determined by “FIFA”, so that Africa is not deprived of one of the weddings.

Also, this announcement, in addition to the “handing over of the Excellence Award for the year 2022 from the Confederation of African Football,” was a fatal blow to the generals of the Algerian military regime in the Barracks of Ben Aknoun and their henchmen, the priests of the Mouradia Palace Temple in the Algerian capital, and it formed a psychological crisis for them, so they resorted to crying, wailing, groaning and groaning, out loud after they Their chests and hearts exploded with hatred, envy, and silence.

Despite the welcome received by this beautiful and joyful news from the whole world, Arab and non-Arab, Arab, African and international, the generals of the spiteful rogue regime found no consolation except resorting to some unknown mercenaries, to scream and wail, in exchange for dollars, as is usual, from the food of the poor, hungry Algerian people. Who spends his day in line for an egg powder, half a liter of milk powder, or a kilo of powdered sugar mixed with cement…..

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and the Portuguese Prime Minister expressed their satisfaction and support for the idea of ​​organizing a joint World Cup with Morocco in 2030, stressing that they are “with the integration of the Kingdom into this plan.”

Sanchez said, during the press conference that followed the Spanish-Portuguese summit in Lanzarote today, Wednesday, that this decision “puts the joint candidacy in optimal conditions to be able to win this race.” And the Spanish government official added, “We celebrate the decision because it is a very positive message,” noting that it “improves conditions so that we can win the organization,” and added, “This helps union, not separation.”

António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, congratulated himself on “the fact that the three federations have come to an agreement,” and added: “This candidacy from the Iberian Peninsula and Morocco has a very positive charge, and it sends a message to the world. We are not two distant continents and we do not want to separate. On the contrary, we want to celebrate the joint practice of sports. It is a very important decision.”

In this context, the Portuguese University said, on Wednesday, March 15th: “The candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup is the strongest possible offer for this global event in terms of social, sports and cultural aspects, as well as in terms of infrastructure. »

The Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement that this nomination was widely welcomed by representatives of European federations during the UEFA meeting that was organized on the sidelines of the FIFA Conference, which will be held tomorrow, Thursday, in Kigali, stressing that this nomination is not valid. The unprecedented will strengthen the links between Europe and Africa.

The authority added that the union of the three neighboring countries in strengthening ties between Europe and Africa, as well as the entire Mediterranean region, will inspire thousands of young people from the two continents in a joint project that invests in the impact that football has on sports and social development in the region.

Today, Thursday, March 16, Spanish media confirmed that Morocco’s joint candidacy with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, announced by His Majesty King Mohammed VI on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, constitutes a “weighted step” and “good news.” It gives a comprehensive dimension to the practice of football in the whole world.

The Spanish newspaper Marca said that Morocco’s accession to the Spanish-Portuguese bid to organize the 2030 World Cup is a brilliant step for African-European coexistence, as described by FIFA officials.

The newspaper stated that the Moroccan announcement from Kigali came as a surprise to many officials who were present at the CAF and FIFA ceremony in the Rwandan capital Kigali yesterday, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, especially Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which in turn are seeking to submit a file to host the 2030 World Cup with Greece.

And Marca considered that the Moroccan candidacy would undermine Saudi Arabia’s chances of winning the World Cup in a joint file with Greece and Egypt, as the Moroccan candidacy would scatter the accounts of Saudi Arabia, which wanted to obtain the votes of the African federations thanks to the inclusion of Egypt in its file.

For its part, the “AS” newspaper stated that this tripartite nomination to host the 2030 World Cup gives a “holistic dimension” to football practice and strengthens relations between Europe and Africa, pointing out that the possibilities for the success of the file are more “solid”.

And the specialized daily wrote that in a globalized world, this nomination is an “added value” to promote the practice of football among young people, adding that this decision received a positive response from the international football community. Good news for football.

The portal stated that “there are several reasons why this project (…) now has more options,” pointing out that the geographical location of the three neighboring countries, and the closeness and dynamism of relations are additional qualifications that this nomination possesses.

In addition, El Diabate highlighted that the sports infrastructure and airports in Morocco, a country that has hosted first-level football events, reinforce this “historic” candidacy.

In the same context, “Atalayar” magazine indicated that “this joint nomination, which constitutes a precedent in the history of football, will envisage the unification of Africa and Europe, the north and south of the Mediterranean, the African continent, the Arab world and the Euro-Mediterranean space.”

And the same source considered that «this choice is not accidental. Although Morocco is a rising country in the field of football, it is getting closer and closer to the European powers that dominate the art of football,” noting that “the countless achievements of Morocco over the past year testify to this.”

And the media concluded that “the Confederation of African Football Award for Excellence for the year 2022, granted to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, is the culmination of the outstanding achievements of national football at the continental and intercontinental level.”

Today, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the Portuguese newspaper (Apolla) said that Morocco’s candidacy jointly with Spain and Portugal to organize the 2030 World Cup gave impetus and strength to this file, describing this tripartite candidacy as “the strongest among the candidates.”

The sports newspaper indicated that the candidacy of Morocco, the influential regional power, and strongly present in the Confederation of African Football, along with Portugal and Spain, greatly increases the chances of success of this file, noting that the geographical proximity and economic and political integration between the three countries have earned this joint file strengths. And he strengthened his chances of winning the honor of organizing this global football date.

And the widespread (Apolla) added that the decision of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) to adopt 12 groups of 4 teams in the World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will include for the first time 48 teams, will facilitate the distribution of matches between three countries that enjoy attractive tourism and capable infrastructure. To meet the specifications of «FIFA», stressing that the strength of the tripartite file of neighboring countries cannot be denied.

“Morocco’s joint candidacy, along with Spain and Portugal, to host the 100th edition of the 2030 FIFA World Cup is a “balanced step” for the Kingdom, a tourist powerhouse that enjoys the necessary infrastructure and benefits especially from the track The exceptional event of the Atlas Lions during the recent World Cup in Qatar. »

In a statement to the MAP, Mr. Saint-Prault, the French expert, indicated that Morocco hopes to host one of the most important events in the world, adding that by submitting this nomination, His Majesty King Mohammed VI took a “weighted step” in that the formation of this tripartite file would strengthen Relations between European and southern countries, stressing that this work reminds us that the Mediterranean is not a wall, but a bridge of unity.

In the speaker’s estimation, “This is the reason why the tripartite nomination between Morocco, Spain and Portugal is based on better foundations than the rest of the nominations,” noting, for example, that the distance between the European Bank and Morocco does not exceed 14 kilometers only.

As for a propaganda site for Polisario mercenaries loyal to the Algerian military regime, it did not find any alternative but to acknowledge the strength of the honorable Kingdom of Morocco and the strong shock received by the mercenaries and its godfathers, the generals of the Algerian military, and the mockery of Algeria, whose representative appeared dwarfed and lost at the African football party organized by the Football Association in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, and described the event as The following: “The scenes of the African football party organized by the Football Association of the Black Continent under the auspices and presence of the President of the “FIFA” organization, “Gianni Infantino”, who runs an organization whose budget is equal to that of the European Union combined, left in our hearts feelings of bitterness as Sahrawis after the evening seemed to be dedicated to celebrating Morocco His achievements and marketing to the world as a European model within Africa, a scene that was confirmed during the message of the King of Morocco, which was read by the Moroccan Minister of Education, “Shakib Ben Moussa”, and its content was sane, trustworthy, accurate and very mature, imposed on us and the audience to listen carefully to it, because we were waiting To carry something related to our Algerian ally, and we did not notice until we heard the applause of those present with the announcement of the official candidacy of Morocco, accompanied by its two Iberian neighbors, the Spaniards. Oh, and Portugal, to host the World Cup in 2030, which is expected to witness the participation of 48 teams, and will play in 12 cities, and the number of matches will reach 104, spanning 39 days … and will be broadcast across the globe.

He described the hatred of the Algerian military regime as follows: “And we return to understand the impact of the event on the Mouradia Palace, which did not succeed, and it invested above and below the ground in order to prevent Rabat from organizing the African Cup for the year 2025, and it faced a greater challenge and a more severe task to prevent Rabat, accompanied by the Iberians, from organizing The global event and the promotion of the map of Morocco, which includes the Western Sahara, thus opening the door to globalization in front of the Moroccan heritage in conflict with Algeria… Here we open the bracket that the Algerian war was wrong from the beginning, because it did not focus on obstructing the policy of the Moroccan state, although that is almost impossible, but rather fought a man One, “Fawzi Lakjaa”, the head of the federation. »

And the Polisarian website increased with a kind of denial and contempt: “During the Kigali meeting, and after those scenes that we saw from “Leggaa” accompanied by the presidents of “FIFA” and “CAF”, it became clear that one man defeated the entire state of Algeria, and that the campaign that the Mouradia Palace tried to demonize him with, His reputation served a lot and turned him into the “Robin Hood” of African football, who fights the rich “FIFA” and the savage institutions that embrace and sponsor the game of the poor, in order to blacken the eyes of the disadvantaged in the African jungle. »

The site concluded its article with regret and anguish: “I wished that Algeria would be remembered at this ceremony, even by referring to it after organizing the “Al-Shan” championship, with the amulet of the wax fox, which turned into a popular mustel in Oran and the capital, Algeria, or that the defeated president of its federation, “Jahid Zvizif,” would be summoned. He is honored, even with a simple word of courtesy… But wishes do not make glory, especially since we have all seen and heard the speech of the Rwandan president, the man who led his country to become a model in development, and he repeats the position of the Nigerian president a few days ago, and he honors Morocco and describes it as a country that is experiencing an economic and sports revolution … He praises the Moroccan regime and the king, and calls on everyone to follow the example of Rabat and work to reach the level I have reached, as if I were talking about Germany or Britain. »

It must be recalled that the stupid and foolish Algerian military regime, whose bitterness exploded with hatred, envy and rancor, resorted to a fictitious association that only exists in his imagination. He described it as the “Portuguese Friendship Association and Western Sahara”, and he expressed through its tongue what touches their infected chests and minds afflicted with all mental and mental illnesses, He begged, pleading with the President of the Portuguese Football Association, Fernando Gomez, to “reconsider Morocco’s participation in organizing the 2030 World Cup.” There is no doubt that this cacophony regime will not stop with these absurdities, trivialities and foolishness that are laughable and cynical, and will find greatness in allocating, in the future, dozens of Millions of dollars and euros, from the sustenance of the poor and hungry Algerian people who spend most of their days in queues looking for half a liter of milk, a liter of oil, a kilo of semolina, etc., to buy debts with the aim of sowing confusion and confusion like a leper and mangy fox…