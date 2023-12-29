Home » The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce released the main conclusions of the 2023 business environment evaluation survey of tens of thousands of private enterprises
News

The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce released the main conclusions of the 2023 business environment evaluation survey of tens of thousands of private enterprises

The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce released the main conclusions of the 2023 business environment evaluation of 10,000 private enterprises at a recent conference. The survey results indicated an improvement in China’s business environment, as over 90% of the sample companies reported a positive change. The evaluation covered factors such as government affairs, market, rule of law, and innovation, all of which saw an increase in scores compared to the previous year.

One of the key findings of the survey was the widespread attention received by the “31 Private Economy Articles” from private enterprises. Additionally, the survey revealed a recovery in the development confidence of private enterprises, with many expressing optimism about their company’s future. The “double randomization, one disclosure” supervision method also received positive feedback from enterprises, indicating their satisfaction with the frequency and results of regulatory inspections.

The survey also highlighted improvements in corporate debt arrears, standardized and transparent fee management, and the prominent role of chambers of commerce in serving the development of enterprises. However, there was a notable gap in the business environment evaluation scores of different industries, with some industries ranking higher than others.

The survey results also indicated areas for further improvement in the business environment, including increased financing support, reduced logistics costs, and improved government services. Additionally, enterprises expressed hope for the establishment of a private economic complaint and rights protection platform, as well as increased fiscal and taxation policy support for innovation.

The evaluation results also listed the top 10 provinces, provincial capitals and sub-provincial cities, and prefecture-level cities with the best business environment scores. The results showed that Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Heilongjiang, and Guangxi were among the provinces that made the most significant progress in optimizing the business environment.

Overall, the survey results provided valuable insights into the state of China’s business environment and the expectations of private enterprises for further improvement. With a focus on addressing the areas for improvement highlighted by the survey, China’s business environment is poised to continue its positive trajectory in the coming years.

