Zhang Wei, All Media Reporter of Rule of Law Daily

In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, give full play to the positive role of the chamber of commerce in resolving enterprise-related disputes and coordinate social governance, comprehensively improve the level of the chamber of commerce’s mediation capabilities, and serve to ensure the healthy development of the private economy, on August 18th, the conference was held in Beijing. At the 4th Private Economy Rule of Law Construction Summit, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the Supreme People’s Court, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security released the Chamber of Commerce’s Action Plan for Mediation and Cultivation of Excellence (2022-2023) (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”).

The Chamber of Commerce’s mediation and cultivation of excellence actions adhere to the in-depth implementation of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and the Party Central Committee’s comprehensive decision-making and deployment of governing the country according to law, adhere to and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, build a social governance pattern of co-construction, co-governance and sharing, and deepen the construction of chambers of commerce with Chinese characteristics. Continue to cultivate and cultivate excellence, promote the rapid development of chambers of commerce mediation, expand the coverage of the organization, improve the institutional system, continue to advance informatization construction, and continuously enhance social credibility, and gradually build chambers of commerce mediation into resolving conflicts and disputes in the private economy and maintaining social harmony and stability frontier position.

The plan proposes to speed up the cultivation of the mediation organization of the chamber of commerce, strengthen the mediation team of the chamber of commerce, do a good job in the standardized operation of the chamber of commerce, optimize the mediation service platform of the chamber of commerce, increase the guarantee of the mediation fund of the chamber of commerce, strengthen the guidance of typical cases, strengthen the risk warning of enterprise-related disputes, and increase the mediation of the chamber of commerce. Twenty measures in eight areas, including publicity and promotion, require the federations of industry and commerce at all levels to deepen normal communication with the people’s courts, judicial administrative organs, human resources and social security departments, strengthen the joint construction and collaborative sharing of the mediation mechanism of chambers of commerce, and promote mediation resources to sink to the grassroots level. Strengthen the mediation force of grass-roots chambers of commerce, and jointly contribute to serving and ensuring the healthy development of the private economy and helping “six stability” and “six guarantees”.

It is understood that as of now, the Federation of Industry and Commerce system has established more than 3,000 mediation organizations of various chambers of commerce, including the People’s Mediation Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, and more than 10,000 mediators. Contributed to the promotion of “two health“.