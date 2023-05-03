The All-China Youth Federation of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League awarded the 27th China Youth May 4th Medal- China Daily

China Daily, May 3rd (Reporter Cheng Si) When the whole party and the whole country are in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in order to give full play to the leading role of youth models and models, encourage the majority of young people to work hard, take responsibility, and strive for eternity. The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the All-China Youth Federation decided to award 30 comrades including Ma Xiaoyun the 27th China Youth May 4th Medal, and Shenfei of the aviation industry to a certain type of Carrier-based aircraft development Luoyang Youth Commando and other 19 youth collectives The 27th China Youth May 4th Medal Collective.

The commended youths and youth collectives are typical representatives of outstanding youths of all ethnic groups and walks of life in our country. They listened to the call of the party, struggled with the party, and engraved their life ideals and value pursuits of forging ahead with the motherland, developing with the times, and sharing the destiny with the people in the fiery practice of technological innovation, rural revitalization, grassroots services, and emergency response. Fulfilling the solemn oath of asking the party to rest assured and strengthening the country with me fully demonstrated the responsibility of the times to live up to youth and youth!

It is hoped that the individuals and collectives who have been commended will cherish the lofty honor and will always be the role model and benchmark for the vast number of young people across the country. The Communist Youth Leagues and Youth Federations at all levels across the country must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, unite and lead the young members of the League to learn and become advanced, build a solid foundation of faith, cultivate family and country feelings, cultivate enterprising character, and practice to strengthen the country The ambition is to integrate the struggle of youth into the cause of the party and the people, strive to be good young people in the new era who have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can endure hardships, and are willing to struggle, so that youth can bloom brilliantly in the fiery practice of comprehensively building a modern socialist country!

List of Winners of the 27th China Youth May Fourth Medal

Ma Xiaoyun, captain of a team of the People’s Liberation Army

Sister Qieyangshi (female, Tibetan) Second-level coach of Qinghai Provincial Sports Work Team

Deng Xiaoyan (female), member of the party branch and member of the village committee of Shuangxi Village, Dongbao Town, Jiange County, Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province, general manager of Guangyuan Gengxin Agriculture Co., Ltd.

Deng Jing (female) Process Technician of Methanol Plant of Tangshan Zhongrun Coal Chemical Co., Ltd., Kailuan Group

Assistant Director of Ganlin National Supercomputing Wuxi Center, Director of R&D Center

Ye Linwei Die forging worker and team leader of China Erzhong Wanhang Die Forging Co., Ltd.

Shi Xiaogang Chairman and CEO of Beijing Xiaolong Defense Technology Co., Ltd. Chairman and CEO of Beijing Xiaolong Technology Co., Ltd.

Bai Xiangen (female), associate professor and captain of the Merchant Marine College of Shanghai Maritime University

Jike Dafu (Yi Nationality) Tower Crane Driver of the Tower Crane Branch of Shanxi First Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Zhu Xiaodong, senior engineer of a room of the People’s Liberation Army

Liu Jiang Vice President, Professor, Doctoral Supervisor, School of Life Sciences, Sichuan Agricultural University

Sun Jinlong, captain of a unit of the People’s Liberation Army

Li Yunlong Liaogang Group Dalian Port Oil Terminal Company Oil Depot Management Station Shatuozi Tank Area Comprehensive Measurement Worker

Li Jianyun, third-level sergeant, second brigade, anti-smuggling detachment, Jiangmen City Public Security Bureau, Guangdong Province

Li Min, professor and doctoral supervisor of Wuhan University, deputy director of the Key Laboratory of Satellite Navigation and Positioning of the Ministry of Education

Yang Anren (Boyei Nationality), Chairman of Guizhou Hongfa Ecological Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd.

Wu Dan (female), Member of the Party Committee and Director of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, School of Biomedical Engineering and Instrument Science, Zhejiang University

Yu Xiaolong General Manager of Yinjiajie Ecological Agriculture Development Co., Ltd., Longshan County, Hunan Province

Wang Wei, general manager of Ningxia Lingwu Tongxin Agricultural Comprehensive Development Co., Ltd.

Zhang Chen (female) Teacher at a special education school in Anqing City, Anhui Province

David Chen Researcher of Department of Radiation Therapy, Cancer Hospital Affiliated to Shandong First Medical University, Deputy Director of Radioimmunity and Molecular Imaging Laboratory

Shao Rupeng, teacher of Shanghai City Science and Technology School (Shanghai Kechuang Vocational and Technical College)

Pang Zijian Secretary of the Party Committee of Bagawati Township, Shache County, Kashgar Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Qin Wenchong S.F. Express Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Branch Tongle Large-scale Sales Office Supervisor

Yuan Rong Secretary of the Party Branch and Chairman of Yunnan Jinxun Resources Co., Ltd.

Xu Naichao Policeman from Yingen Border Police Station, Alxa Border Management Detachment, Inner Mongolia Entry-Exit Frontier Inspection General Station

Gao Qiansheng, Director of Amdo Workshop, China Railway 12th Bureau Group Railway Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd.

Jiao Yunlong, Station Chief of Fuyou Street Special Service Station, Fire Rescue Detachment, Xicheng District, Beijing

Xie Renjun Vice President of Drilling Research Institute of CNOOC Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Liao Zhusheng General Manager of Zhangkun E-Commerce Co., Ltd., Ningdu County, Jiangxi Province

The collective list of the 27th China Youth May 4th Medal

Army 96743 Troop 21 Detachment

Youth Team of China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd. China-Laos Railway Vientiane Operation Management Center in Laos

The young engineer team of China State Construction Group Co., Ltd. Egypt’s new capital CBD symbol tower project

12345 Network Team of Beijing Citizens Hotline Service Center

Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Zone Badajie Fire Rescue Station

A certain type of carrier-based aircraft developed by Aviation Industry Shenfei Luoyang Youth Commando

CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicle Co., Ltd. Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway “Fuxing” intelligent EMU design team

Harbin Institute of Technology asked the sky capsule robotic arm team

Amphibious Assault Ship R&D and Design Team of the 708th Research Institute of China Shipbuilding Corporation

State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. Suzhou Power Supply Branch “Dr. Electric·Dynamic Lightning Protection” Youth Collective

Sinopec Shengli Petroleum Engineering Company Yellow River Drilling 70183SL Drilling Team

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 22nd Research Institute manned space search and rescue technical team

China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. digital grid “Fuxi” core equipment research team

Archaeological Team of Sanxingdui Site of Sichuan University

Bridge Group, Bridge Design Branch, Transportation Division, Guizhou Provincial Transportation Planning Survey and Design Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Mount Everest Border Police Station, Shigatse Border Management Detachment, Tibet Entry-Exit Frontier Inspection General Station

Northwestern Polytechnical University Aerospace Structure Technology Innovation Team

Sonam Dajie Conservation Station of Hoh Xil Management Office of Sanjiangyuan National Park Administration

High-end cotton picker R&D team of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Xinjiang Co., Ltd.

