The alleged femicide of Luz Mery Tristán did not accept charges

After the investigations were carried out to find the person responsible for the death of Light Mery Tristanthe renowned Colombian skater who was murdered with a firearm in Cali, his partner, Andrés Ricci He was captured in the place where the lifeless body of the athlete was located.

Faced with the case, the hearing to charge charges against the man was brought forward this Monday, August 7, since he is the main suspect who would have attacked Tristán on Sunday morning until he caused his death.

The man was questioned by a judge for the crimes of aggravated femicide and manufacture, trafficking and possession of firearmsThis is because the authorities found six firearms in his possession at the time of his capture.

In the middle of the audience the accused did not accept the charges Therefore, the investigations surrounding the athlete’s murder case will continue. Taking into account that so far her fiancée is the main suspect.

With these provisions of the alleged murderer, his defense would also be trying to reach a preliminary agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, this because according to information given by the lawyer for the accused, the man would have health problems.

In the last hours, the vigil for the body of the skater was brought forward where her family and friends said goodbye to one of the great glories of Colombian skating.

