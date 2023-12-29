Home » The alleged head of the Gulf Clan captured in an anti-drug operation
The alleged head of the Gulf Clan captured in an anti-drug operation

The Police managed to capture Jacobo Rodríguez Usugaalias ‘Atilio’, alleged head of the criminal structure of the feared Gulf clan.

The operation was carried out on a rural property on the sidewalk Snail Of the municipality of Carepa, in Antioquia.

The arrest of ‘Atilius’ It is part of the Government of Change’s strategy of attacking the upper echelons of drug trafficking through forceful actions by the Public Force, in accordance with the country’s drug policy.

Gustavo Petro Urregopresident of the nation, highlighted on his social networks that “through intelligence operations by the national police, Jacobo Rodríguez Úsuga, alias ‘Atilio’, a member of the Gulf clan and head of its cocaine shipments to the country, has been captured.” exterior«. Furthermore, he revealed that it is estimated that this individual coordinated the monthly export of more than 15 tons of cocaine.

The operation that led to the capture of ‘Atilio’ was carried out successfully in the early hours of December 26, highlighting the professionalism and respect for human rights on the part of the authorities. The detainee, cousin of ‘Otoniel’, top boss of the Gulf clan currently imprisoned in the United States, will face charges related to drug trafficking and organized crime.

The general director of the National Police, General William René Salamanca Ramírez, led the operation and stated: “It was a professional and clean action, with full adherence to human rights. “One less in this criminal organization.”

