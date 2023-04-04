Home News The alleged kidnappers of the Secretary of the Treasury in La Guajira are imprisoned
by admin
The alleged kidnappers of the Secretary of the Treasury in La Guajira are imprisoned

With a security measure in a prison, the subjects identified as participating in the kidnapping of the Secretary of Finance of Albania, were sheltered. Roger Francisco Duarte, happened in Alta Guajira.

Ender Enrique Macareno Mendoza and Jorge Eliecer Solano Vergara will be in a detention center while they face the process for the crimes of aggravated extortive kidnapping, simple kidnapping and aggravated qualified robbery.

Another of the alleged participants, such as Julio César Pérez Guirnu, prosecuted for the same crimes, was sheltered with a house measure.

The events were recorded January 23, 2022 in the corregimiento Porciosa, jurisdiction of Albania. According to the authorities, the secretary Roger Duarte was at his farm and was approached by armed individuals who took him away.

“The captors demanded the sum of 1 billion pesos for their release, in the name of the organization called Los Binationales”the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

