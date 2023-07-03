The alleged material author of the murder of 7 policemen in Huila falls

In the middle of an operation, the National Police managed to capture four people suspected of being involved in the attack that killed seven policemen in Huila last year, including alias ‘Juliana’ accused of being the material author of the attack.

These people identified as José Alberto Yepes Usma, José Eliecer Ramírez Castaño, Claudia Daniela Jaramillo Ovando and Albert Yate Ramírez, they would be of las Farc dissidents, from the Ismael Ruiz front.

Jonathan Waldrón, government secretary of the Tebaida municipality, pointed out that a black pistol and several pamphlets alluding to the Farc EP dissidents, which were in the service vehicle, were also confiscated. particular type Hilux, model 2021 white color.

According to the director of the National Police, General William René Salamanca, aka ‘Juliana’ must answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime and illegal possession of weapons.

We found the whereabouts of alias ‘Juliana’, the alleged material author of the terrorist attack that last September took the lives of seven police officers in the #Huila. You must answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime and illegal possession of weapons. pic.twitter.com/P8W0m1DyA7 — General William René Salamanca Ramírez (@DirectorPolicia) July 2, 2023

The attempt

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the uniformed men were “ambushed” while traveling in an official vehicle to San Luis, a rural area located more than two hours away from Neiva, the capital of the department of Huila, from where they had started.

“They were victims of the activation of an explosive device,” the National Police said in a statement.

The soldiers killed were Wilson Jair Cuéllar Losada and Luis Alberto Sabi Gutiérrez, the patrolmen Duverney Carreño Rodríguez, Jhon Fredy Bautista Vargas Santiago Gómez Endes, Cristian Ricardo Cubillos Borbón and Arles Mauricio Pascuas Figueroa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

