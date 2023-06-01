The alleged murderer of a community leader must answer for another account in court

Yeison Andres Ramirez Moralesremembered for being the alleged murderer of community leader Alfonso Medina, will have to answer for another process before justice for the crime of attempted homicide.

Read also: Alfonso Medina’s murderer watched his home during the day before killing him

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, long before allegedly ending the life of the community spokesperson, Yeison Ramírez had tried to kill another citizen in the Ciudadela 450-year-old neighborhood of Valledupar.

“This man would have shot the victim several timeswho was in a hairdressing salon (…), causing serious injuries that forced his transfer to a care center where he stayed for several days.said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Consequently, the entity charged Yeison Ramírez Morales with the crimes of aggravated homicide as an attempt and manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm.

Do not stop reading: In Bosconia: man died from an electric shock

Ramírez Morales did not accept the charges, but he has a photographic acknowledgment against him in which he was identified as responsible for the act.

Similarly, a guarantee control judge issued another measure of intramural seizure against him. Nevertheless, Yeison Andrés Ramírez is already deprived of his liberty in a prison for the death of the community leader.