The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation presented before a guarantee control judge Luis Fernando Basante Gutiérrez, aka Planchitaa noted hitman of the criminal structure ‘Los Pachencas’ who would be responsible for the murder of the operator of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Natural Park, Wilton Fauder Orrego León.

The events investigated occurred on January 14, 2019, on the Troncal del Caribe, at the height of the village of Don Diego, in the Guachaca de Santa Marta (Magdalena) corregimiento. Alias ​​Planchita and other armed men they would have intercepted the park ranger and fired five shots at him that caused his death.

The test material obtained shows that the murder would be related to the surveillance and defense of biodiversity activities carried out by the victim in the National Natural Parkparticipation in an eviction procedure that was carried out in a protected area and membership of the Union of Workers of the National Environmental System (Sintrambiente).

In that sense, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged alias Planchita with the crime of aggravated homicide. The defendant did not accept the charge and received a new custodial measure in a prison, on the understanding that he had been captured on January 16, 2019, and prosecuted for the crime of conspiracy to commit a crime. He is currently serving a sentence for this process in the Cómbita prison (Boyacá).