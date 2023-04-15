A security camera video and several witnesses were a key element for the Prosecutor’s Office to recognize Jose Armando Restrepo as the person who allegedly ended the life of Evelio Ramon Acurero Quinteroin events recorded in the Promised Land invasion of Valledupar.

Retrepo must answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, trafficking or possession of a firearmcharged by the Eighth Prosecutor’s Office specialized in preliminary hearings this Thursday.

The events took place on the night of April 11, 2022 in block 37 of the Promised Land invasion.

“Minutes before the murder of this young man, there was or apparently was a discussion between you, José Armando, another young man who is called ‘Ratón’, and the victim of these events, Evelio Ramón. It was generated because Evelio allegedly went to claim alias ‘Mouse’ for the theft that had been done to a relative of his and claimed that they had stolen his cousin knowing that she was from the same neighborhood ”, said prosecutor Ronal Calderón.

He also explained that in the discussion Evelio Ramón Acurero turned out to be with a punch in the eyeso he decided to leave the place.

“Evelio goes home, tells his mother what happened, has dinner and bathes, then goes out again. When he goes 15 meters from his house in the middle of a public road, he is approached by you (José Armando) who shoots him with a firearm ”, the prosecutor pointed out.

Later, José Armando Restrepo would have fled, while Evelio Acurero He was rescued and transferred to the Santa Isabel Clinic where he soon dies.

The Prosecutor’s Office began the investigation in which it collected a video where Restrepo is observed shooting at the victim. In addition, it compiled the statements provided by the relatives of the deceased and other witnesses that allowed the capture of the aforementioned murderer.