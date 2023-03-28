Several witnesses served as evidence for César Miguel Pérez Díaz, alias César Laguna, was sent to prison as the person who allegedly ended the life of the Public Defender’s Office Néstor Enrique Martínez Brito, in events recorded in Riohacha, La Guajira.

This was decided by the guarantee control judge in preliminary hearings after César Miguel Pérez accepted charges for the crimes of aggravated homicide and manufacture, trafficking or possession of aggravated firearms.

The young man would have been exposed by information from witnesses and videos from security cameras that recorded the crime that happened last March 14.

“The victim Néstor Enrique Martínez Brito, 49, He was mobilizing on a motorcycle through a sector of the Ranchería neighborhood from the Guajira capital, when he was intercepted by two people who forced him to stop, receiving two shots that caused his death.”the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Cesar Miguel Perez was caught in a raid carried out by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office with the National Army.