The alleged murderer of the deputy mayor of the Police in Valledupar was captured in Bogotá

Nasson Eliecer Padilla Rodríguez, known as Quilla, who was captured in Bogotá, where he was working in a flower farm and also hiding from justice, will be transferred to Valledupar for prosecution, as he was the alleged murderer of the deputy mayor of the Police, Víctor. Alfonso Gutiérrez Bolívar, 38 years old.

It should be remembered that the uniformed man was murdered by two criminals in the middle of a search and control procedure in the Villa Jaidith neighborhood, commune 5 of Valledupar, on November 25, and when one of these subjects was intercepted, he reacted by shooting at the men. uniformed.

After the events, the judicial authorities began an exhaustive investigation to identify the man who shot and who was recorded on security cameras as he ran away through the sector.

With the capture of Padilla Rodríguez, it is expected that in the coming days the whereabouts of the other person involved, who was the driver of the motorcycle, will be found.

In this case, the general of the National Police, William René Salamanca, rejected what happened and indicated the payment of a reward of $100 million, added to the $50 million more that the authorities in Cesar offered, for information on the whereabouts of alias ‘Quilla. ‘.

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

