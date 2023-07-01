The alleged perpetrator of femicide eliminated himself – breaking latest news

Site where the lifeless citizen was left.

Gonzanama. Investigation units such as Dinased, Criminalistics and other investigative services were activated on June 27 in order to find the location of the citizen Andrea de Jesús Pérez Pérez, who was reported missing.

After carrying out investigative management tasks and previous inquiries, in Loja and Gonzanamá; On Wednesday, July 28 of this year, in the Nambacola 2 Subcircuit, a corpse was found on the slopes of the La Cruz de Purunuma viewpoint, Gonzanamá canton, where, later, it was found that a body without female life lay on the waste ground.

The body corresponded to the citizen Andrea de Jesús Pérez, 34 years old, presuming that the cause of her death would be bodily force and subsequent precipitation.

Continuing with the investigations and maintaining the suspicion that the aggressor was her own husband, the inquiries intensified, after coordination with special units from other Police Subzones throughout the country, with the purpose of locating him.

At 12:33 a.m. on June 30, the police officers of the investigative axis learned that the alleged perpetrator contacted a relative to indicate that he would take his own life, in the same place where he would have victimized the aforementioned citizen.

With this background, the uniformed officers advanced to the place where the citizen died, finding some personal objects belonging to Paúl Giovanni Villamagua Marizaca, 37, which led to the search for the man and after a thorough exploration of the rugged terrain, finally , the Special Operations Group (GOE) located the lifeless body of the pre-named citizen. The agents carried out the removal of the body and subsequent transfer to the Forensic Center.

The respective investigative procedure continues in order to accurately determine the cause of his death, however, it is presumed to be a self-elimination. (YO)

