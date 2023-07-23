Home » The alleged robber was killed in a police procedure in the Dangond neighborhood
The alleged robber was killed in a police procedure in the Dangond neighborhood

An alleged assailant identified as David Alberto Manjarrez Guardia, 22 years old, died in the middle of a crossfire with agents of the National Police on 16c street with 21 in the Dangond neighborhood, in Valledupar.

The event occurred in the early hours of this Sunday when the aforementioned, together with other criminals, they committed theft from a motorcycle to a woman.

The police authorities were alerted to what had happened and began the pertinent investigations, managing to identify the alleged culprits.

At that moment an exchange of shots began that left one deceased and four wounded who were transferred to a health center in this city.

Invite the public, the families, because in many cases, it is minors who are committing these kinds of acts, which all they do is put people at risk. The lines are enabled 24 hours a day, with a timely reaction we can materialize our work as a police officer”, mentioned the Police Commander Cesar, Wilson Álvarez.

The corpse of David Alberto Manjarrez Guardia was inspected by judicial experts and taken to the Legal Medicine morgue, for the rigorous necropsy.

