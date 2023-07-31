Home » The alliance between pre-candidates of the Historical Pact that was not consolidated
News

The alliance between pre-candidates of the Historical Pact that was not consolidated

by admin
The alliance between pre-candidates of the Historical Pact that was not consolidated

In February of this year, six pre-candidates for Mayor of Valledupar publicly signed an agreement in which they promised to support one of them in the territorial elections on October 29.

However, before the registration of candidates began, the unity began to break down, leaving as a result that each person followed their own political path.

The candidates involved in this failed agreement are Lina de Armas, Álvaro Portilla, Alaín Jiménez, Julio Julio Peralta, William Herrera and Jorge Luis Arzuaga, who sought the support of the parties that make up the Pacto Histórico coalition in the department of Cesar.

WHAT ARE THEY DOING NOW?

Lina de Armas today is a candidate for office for the Pact, she assured EL PILÓN. The former Valledupar Health Secretary confirmed that she would have registered with the Registry.

The same thing happened with Álvaro Portilla, but the doctor registered with the credentials of Gente en Movimiento and Esperanza Democrática to the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, and on Friday he presented his proposals in the El Carmen neighborhood of this capital.

Alaín Jiménez had the endorsement of the Polo Democrático Alternativo party, but he renounced his aspiration to be the head of debate for the candidate María Isabel Campo, of the Renacer Vallenato coalition; he also said that he would run for council, but his registration has not been confirmed.

The person who made his registration public was councilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga, who is the head of the Alianza Verde party list, with which he seeks to maintain his seat in the Valledupar Council.

See also  Sospirolo, 35 thousand euros invested for new equipment in the three playgrounds

For his part, the doctor Julio Julio Peralta gave up his aspiration for mayor and announced that he would go to the Valledupar Council, while William Herrera, from Fuerza Ciudadana, has not spoken about it.

You may also like

Xi Jinping Congratulates “Model Airborne Troop Company” Ahead...

Lying at work: what is allowed and what...

Oppenheimer suffers a 44% box office drop during...

Capture of Nicolás Petro and Day Vázquez was...

Wacken in the blog: Campsites not passable –...

Ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica will...

Thousands Attend the 34th Anniversary of The Great...

Professional vocation discovering the path of purpose

Nanhu District Takes Measures to Regulate Street Decoration...

Cryptocurrency market: SEC shocker: “End of the crypto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy