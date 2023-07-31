The alliance between pre-candidates of the Historical Pact that was not consolidated

In February of this year, six pre-candidates for Mayor of Valledupar publicly signed an agreement in which they promised to support one of them in the territorial elections on October 29.

However, before the registration of candidates began, the unity began to break down, leaving as a result that each person followed their own political path.

The candidates involved in this failed agreement are Lina de Armas, Álvaro Portilla, Alaín Jiménez, Julio Julio Peralta, William Herrera and Jorge Luis Arzuaga, who sought the support of the parties that make up the Pacto Histórico coalition in the department of Cesar.

WHAT ARE THEY DOING NOW?

Lina de Armas today is a candidate for office for the Pact, she assured EL PILÓN. The former Valledupar Health Secretary confirmed that she would have registered with the Registry.

The same thing happened with Álvaro Portilla, but the doctor registered with the credentials of Gente en Movimiento and Esperanza Democrática to the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, and on Friday he presented his proposals in the El Carmen neighborhood of this capital.

Alaín Jiménez had the endorsement of the Polo Democrático Alternativo party, but he renounced his aspiration to be the head of debate for the candidate María Isabel Campo, of the Renacer Vallenato coalition; he also said that he would run for council, but his registration has not been confirmed.

The person who made his registration public was councilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga, who is the head of the Alianza Verde party list, with which he seeks to maintain his seat in the Valledupar Council.

For his part, the doctor Julio Julio Peralta gave up his aspiration for mayor and announced that he would go to the Valledupar Council, while William Herrera, from Fuerza Ciudadana, has not spoken about it.

