It had been missing since January 2020, the last gathering before Covid paralyzed all social activities: after two years of forced absence – Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January – the great gathering of the dissolved Cividale Battalion returns, which will recompose in a parade along the city streets in the 80th anniversary of the fighting which in January 1943 led to the heroic conquest of Quota Cividale in Russia.

It is the 27th time that the black feathers of a unit cancelled, in 1995, as part of the army reorganization process, have gathered in the ducal city to reaffirm the sense of belonging and the link with a Battalion whose disbandment is never been accepted.

Organized by the Fuarce Cividât association, chaired by General Gianfranco Beraldo, sponsored by the Municipalities of Cividale and Chiusaforte and supported by the Cividale section of the ANA and the Chiusaforte Alpine Group, the event will open in the latter location (at 11 on 14 January) to the Zucchi barracks, whose square will be named after the four gold medals for military valor of Quota Cividale (Corporal Major Francesco Cescato, Second Lieutenant Carletto Gavoglio, Sergeant Major Paolino Zucchi and Captain Dario Chiaradia).

This will be followed, at 12, by the ribbon-cutting of the Cividale Battalion’s Memory Room, set up by the Friuli history and territory association inside the museum dedicated to the Cold War. On this occasion, the exhibition dedicated to the Russian campaign set up in the former Command building by the Friends of the Osoppo fortress association will be open to the public.

In the evening, the gathering of the former will move to Cividale, where the theatrical work “Quota Cividale” will be staged at the Ristori theater (20.30), produced by the amateur company Teatri Viart of Muzzana del Turgnano which, supported by the Monte Nero choir, will retrace the most significant moments in the history of the Battalion.

Then on Sunday, the gathering will come alive, offering the show (11.45) of the very long Alpine procession from Piazza Resistenza to the square of the new station, named after the Eighth Alpine Regiment. However, the day will already open at 9.30 with the laying of a wreath on the monument dedicated to the Cividale, Val Natisone and Monte Matajur Battalions, in via I Maggio; at 10 solemn flag-raising and speeches by the authorities in Piazza Duomo, then mass in the basilica. Finally, the afternoon will be enlivened (from 3 to 4.30 pm, time of the lowering of the flag) by performances of the Alpine Fanfare in the squares.

«We greet the return of the Cividale Battalion with great satisfaction and enthusiasm: after the long period of the pandemic – notes the mayor Daniela Bernardi – the city finds another piece of its tradition, this year even more significant in view of the national gathering in May ».