The Alpine troops teach climbing on the day of the 150th

The Alpine troops teach climbing on the day of the 150th

July 29, 2022

TRAVERSELLA

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the constitution of the Alpine troops and the seventy anniversary of the Taurinense Brigade, under the command of Captain Mattia Bernardi, soldiers of the 1st Mountain Artillery Regiment, stationed in Fossano at the Perotti barracks, were engaged for five days in the upper Valchiusella in a “marching field” which is one of the traditional external training activities. The base camp was set up in Traversella from where, during their stay in the valley, the soldiers reached the peaks of some mountains. And in their mission to bring children and young people closer to the mountains, at the Traversella rock gym, the Alpine troops have guided aspiring climbers to take their first steps on the rock. In Vico (Valchiusa), on Saturday afternoon, with the participation of Colonel Angelo Tancredi, commander of the 1st Mountain Artillery, the Alpine guests and the former black pens belonging to the seven Valchiusellese groups attended the officiated mass together with the mayors of the valley by Don Matteo Somà. Could not miss the reading of the “Alpine Prayer”, on the occasion by Renzo Marten Canavesio, of the Vico group. In addition to the more demanding ascents of the previous days, the ascent to Cima Bossola took place on Wednesday morning, which saw the participation of some very young promises of the Valchiusella ski club, accompanied by the alpine ski instructor Luigi Zenerino, himself a former black pen. Also present were the mayor of Rueglio Gabriella Laffaille and the carabinieri of Vico (Valchiusa). Renzo Brunetto, coordinator of the Valchiusllesi Alpine Groups who collaborated in the organization of the event, observed: “The guests, through their superiors expressed gratitude for the welcome, promising to return to Valchiusella if only privately, so much have appreciated the natural beauty of our valley ». –

