The Alveri award went to distribution – Lääne Elu

The Alveri award went to distribution – Lääne Elu

Veiko and Daire Kaup (from left) and Kristel Saal-Engman and Reio Engman received the Höije Rahu artwork. Photo: Kaire Reiljan

The award named after the former mayor of Haapsalu, Hans Alver, was given this year to the owners of the twice-built house, the Old Hapsal Hotel and the Hans Hubert villa.

Both houses are located in the old town of Haapsalu and offer accommodation for guests. The houses are distinguished by the fact that Hans Hubert’s villa in Saue 2 is a new building, while the hotel Old Hapsal Lahe 11 was rebuilt from the old one.

According to Ülla Paras, development specialist of the Haapsalu city government, Saue 2 is a beautiful example of how to fit a new house into the historical environment of Haapsalu. “Many think it’s been there all along. It is as if poured there,” said Paras.

