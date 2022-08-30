30 August 2022 15:41

Samples of a dance piece have long since ceased to be something neutral, purely technical elements that a skilled producer assembles to build something new. When June 20 came out Break my soulBeyoncé’s new single, it was the choice of samples that made the piece not only memorable but also culturally relevant. Break my soula dance hymn to the liberation of bodies and minds, is based on two samples: Explodea 2014 bounce piece by genderqueer rapper Big Freedia e Show me love by Robin S., a classic of vocal house from 1990. The choice is anything but casual and certainly not purely technical: Beyoncé and her producers wanted to underline a connection between the house of the nineties, the music of people’s resistance lgbt during the peak of the health and social emergency of AIDS, and the musical and gender fluidity of the more recent lgbt scene. As the first house, in the late eighties, bridged the old, reviled disco music, so identity for the African American and Latin gay communities, now Beyoncé’s dance wants to reconnect today’s queer scene to its house roots. In describing the gay underground at the turn of the eighties and nineties, the music critic Sasha Geffen, in his essay Glitter up the darkwrites that at a time when the LGBT community was being marginalized and exterminated by a seemingly invincible virus “nothing was more important than the eternity of the present moment … house music offered the vision of a gay utopia that promised salvation and acceptance in a historical moment in which many straight men demonized homosexual men as vectors of a deadly disease ”. Break my soul it is a bomb for today’s audience precisely because it reconnects to that historical moment, it unleashes memories in those who were there and new energies in those who were not yet there. See also Theft at the Villacidro tobacconist: the perpetrators identified after 4 months Music critic Craig Seymour, in his review of Beyoncé’s album in the British gay magazine Attitude, notes that “it is rooted in the proud insolence, unbridled sexuality and freedom from the limitations of song form that were so typical of music and culture. house “and that”Break my soul musically it evokes the dance success of Robin S. but thematically it is much closer to that hymn to transformation and regeneration that is It’s over now by Ultra Naté “. Of all the reviewers, only Seymour, an expert on African American queer cultures, recognized, speaking of Beyoncé’s record, the important role that the singer, producer and DJ Ultra Naté had in the crossover between house music, r’n’b and pop in the early nineties. Personalities like Ultra Naté and its meteoric transatlantic success are responsible for the “vulgata” of the underground house that contaminated all the pop dance music of the nineties and two thousand.





Ultra Naté (that’s her real name) was born in 1968 in Havre de Grace, Maryland, and grew up in Baltimore, home to antagonistic spirits like director John Waters and sung by Nina Simone as a gray and dying city. Baltimore is not New York and neither is Chicago or Detroit, the capitals of house and techno. Yet she has a strong personality and a lively underground scene: Ultra Naté is still a child when she begins to frequent the clubs of the city in the crucial years in which house, hip hop and electro coagulate in a sort of Afro-American macro-genre. And she was only 16 when she began composing songs with a group of friends who would soon become known as the Basement Boys production team. At the end of the eighties something very bizarre happens to Ultra Naté and the Basement Boys: their music is noticed by the British Warner Bros, which puts them under contract and makes them fly to London to record an album. Why London, if the United States had such a lively house scene? Because, if in the United States dance was still an underground phenomenon, in Europe house music had already burst into the pop charts: songs like Pump up the volume of the MARRS, Pump up the jam dei Technotronic e Theme from S-Express S-Express were transversal hits played not only in clubs but also on all radios, from Scandinavia to Greece. Ultra Naté and the Basement Boys found themselves catapulted from the most marginal clubs on the outskirts of the North American empire to London where the vocal house ended in Top of the Pops and where the first raves were beginning to shake public opinion. Blue notes in the basement, Ultra Naté’s first album with the Basement Boys, is a cornerstone of vocal house. It connects to the tinged gospel dance of the Ten City precursors but further enriches the palette with elements of soul, disco and jazz. Blue notes in the basement it is a record to dance in clubs but also to listen to with headphones: from the instrumental intro with a sax solo and from the rhythmic crescendo that characterizes the sequence of the pieces it is clear that it is not just a collection of single disco singles, but that it has ambitions from soul album. And it is, for all intents and purposes, an electronic soul album that still sounds very modern. Sand of time is a midtempo piece whose velvety, pulsating bass cushions Ultra Naté’s confident and understated voice.

