The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU stars in new benchmarks

AMD continues to impress with APU, the microprocessors created by the Californian giant that integrate CPU, GPU and everything needed to process data without the need for additional support circuits. To be talked about at the moment, is the latest arrival AMD Ryzen Z1 Extremeknown for being the beating heart of ASUS’ ROG Ally portable console, but also for the excellent performance it is able to achieve.

The new benchmarks published show how the Zen 4-based CPU component has achieved a remarkable efficiency ratio to be more powerful than a desktop processor like the Intel Core i9-9900K. It should be remembered that the “small” Ryzen Z1 Extreme is equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads on Zen 4 architecture, 16 MB of L3 cache and 8 MB of L2 cache. The base clock speed is 3.30 GHZ with a boost that can reach 5.1 GHz, with measurable consumption from 15 to 28 W. Finally, the iGPU on board is represented by the Radeon 780M which can count on 12 computing units on RDNA 3 architecture.

The benchmarks that brought the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme into the spotlight

We talked in depth about the performance of this APU in our review of ROG Ally by ASUS; however, this microprocessor has been further tested to even compare it to the desktop lines, obtaining unexpected results in some cases. According to the tests carried out the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme not only managed to outperform the Intel Core i9-9900K but even placed ahead of the Intel Core i5-11400 and Intel Core i5-10400, both 65W CPUs.

This figure is surprising precisely because the energy optimizations obtained with the Zen 4 architecture have made it possible to achieve these results with the use of only 15 W. In a nutshell, the AMD Ryzen Z1 APU could be the first step towards an evolution of the process of processor construction, providing high performance with very low energy consumption.

