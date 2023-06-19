The American foreign minister had a 5 and a half hour long meeting with his Chinese counterpart

Monday June 19, 2023, 4:06 am

China (Ummt News) US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken had a five-and-a-half-hour long meeting with his Chinese counterpart during his two-day visit to China. Antony Blanken is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

According to the news agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Chen Gong met with Anthony Blanken at the official guest house in Beijing.

According to the US Department of State, the meeting between the two foreign ministers at the delegation level lasted for 5 and a half hours, after which Antony Blanken left to attend the dinner.

Today, Antony Blanken will also meet with Wang Yi, China‘s top foreign policy official.

Antony Blanken will discuss improving bilateral relations and trade disputes with Chinese officials.

On the other hand, the US State Department said in a statement that Blanken had a clear, concrete and quality discussion with the Chinese Foreign Minister.

According to the US State Department, Blanken emphasized keeping communication channels open, and the two leaders also discussed opportunities for cooperation on common international issues.

US Secretary of State Blanken invited the Chinese Foreign Minister to come to Washington for the continuation of contacts.

The US State Department said that the Chinese Foreign Minister has expressed his support for coming to the US at the right time.

It should be noted that Anthony Blanken is the first senior official of the Biden administration to visit China.

