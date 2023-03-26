The National Government launched an initiative to reduce the negative effects of paying taxes during the pandemic —the refund of the additional tax on the consumption of VAT products and services— through Decree 535 of 2020, in the context of the financial crisis unleashed by COVID-19. This public policy makes it possible to return 80,000 pesos every two months to at least 2 million families in the country, benefiting the most vulnerable households.

The program will remain in force until 2023, according to a statement issued by the Department for Social Prosperity on Friday, March 10. However, the dates on which the beneficiaries could receive the disbursement are not yet known. “We are working with the Ministry of Finance and the National Planning Department to implement the refocusing process in accordance with what was approved by the equity table. When we have this result, we will inform the payment schedule through our official channels”.

It was distributed between December 21 and January 10 of this year during the last payment cycle of the VAT Refund initiative, which corresponds to cycle 12 of the program. Indeed, on that scheduling day the payments for cycles 10 and 11 were distributed, and the households that could not collect the incentive accumulated them.

The Social Prosperity Secretariat specifies that the payments are scheduled in the municipality where the holder appears in the Sisbén file. The transfer will be available at SuperGIROS payment points and its partner network, according to a text message sent to participating households. In other words, if you are a beneficiary of the VAT refund, you will soon be able to track the exact date of payment through your mobile device.

Please note that you do not need to register, enroll or pay third parties to receive the VAT refund. Which households in Colombia are in a situation of vulnerability, poverty or extreme poverty and therefore need a tax refund is determined by the national government through the classification carried out by the System for the Identification of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs (SISBÉN). In this sense, you must be registered in the latest Sisbén update to qualify as a beneficiary.