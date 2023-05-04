The amulet. Arnoldo Palacios – Chocó7días.com

Arnold of the Saints

Mosquera Palaces

Looking for my mother of God. By Arnoldo de los Santos Palacios Mosquera.

Book 1. Certegui.

VI – The Amulet

They suspended the blankets with lizard butter and wrote a ticket to our relatives of the San Pablo River.

The following Saturday two young men in shorts disembarked; one with a yellow shirt, the other’s pink; Very well washed clothes, but without ironing.

His behavior showed a marked sense of obedience, solidarity, and humility, to the point of seeming intimidated. As soon as they stepped on the threshold of the door and saw my dad and my mom, they knelt down:

“Blessed and praised be the Blessed Sacrament” -they both whispered at the same time. “Blessed and praised be forever” -my mother replied, blessing them. “Get up, no more, boys” – he ordered them, affectionately, my dad.

“Good morning, Uncle Enancio, good morning, Aunt Mandalena” -the two greeted, in chorus.

“Good morning, Manuel Dionisio, good morning, José Ángel. How are the people below, in Boca-e-Cértegui?

“Regular, Uncle Enancio” -they answered.

“They send him a lot of greetings; They have to plant corn, that’s why they didn’t come, when they have a little place they come to see cousin” -they warned.

We had already had breakfast. It would be past eight in the morning. Judging by the time of arrival, in relation to the journey, the young people were fasting. They prepared what was convenient for them.

“Here we brought you, pué, Uncle Venancio, your encaigo, the tiger butter” –announced Manuel Dionisio and took a bottle of jaguar fat from a basket.

“Where is your sick cousin?” asks José Angel and continues: “It was that we also brought him a horse and we are going to put it on right now for the evil eye. There is a comment below, which was that they looked at it because it was very nice. The horseback ride is ready der Baudó”.

“Put his horse on him, then,” my dad authorized.

A hard, black, unbreakable, elongated seed, with two little gold caps, provided with links, through which a resistant thread passed, which served as a necklace, while the horse rested on the chest or on the back to attract the gaze. . José Ángel put it on me: intrigued, I began to handle my jewel.

“Come have breakfast” -my mom invited them.

The two young men surrounded my dad and my mom. For a few seconds, they looked suspiciously everywhere.

José Ángel, who seemed to be the eldest, said: “Listen, uncle Enancio, listen to aunt Mandalena: the old men sent me to tell you honestly who is the person that you know here has a bad eye; that they are going to turn against him and they are going to blind that bastard.”

“Don’t talk like that, no, boys” my mom exclaimed, terrified, crossing herself. “God is above” -she concluded.

“No, aunt, don’t be afraid; You have to collect those nonsense right here, are you coming? … Dio doesn’t get involved in that, aunt,” explained José Ángel.

My dad didn’t say yes or no. Then he asked them this question: “Did you already have tiger butter in the house?”

“No, uncle” answered Manuel Dionisio.

“Have breakfast, pué” -said my mother.

José Angel took the floor: “My people: when your calta arrived, Uncle Venancio, right there we loj boy loj threw the mountain. I bellow five. Loj juimo pal lao e Paimaró. We already had the clue: lately at one point some pigs had come or disappeared; we had also caught one. Robbery was not because when robbery is known. When we didn’t go into the woods, we would take his plantain and his panela, jóforo and a cardero; We didn’t know how long we were going to stay on that hunt. With the taldecita a bus ran into them. Tiger? Nothing I see you That night, in the root of a carob tree, we lit his jogon and made a bus thistle. .. , uncle Venancio, aunt Mandalena, who… oh! … I tell you, when we drank that substance we began to sura, my people … In the dark that bonfire lit up like electric light, so if we fell asleep, there was no vermin that would come close. The next day we saw him on the trail. And after three days I went, there we ran into the man. It was in the morning. On the edge of a crystal clear stream we saw him sitting, licking his mustache, very tasty. And we kill him with a machete. The animal was pretty, Uncle Venancio… Hey! … That color of the stains looked like a speck of velvet, some big black and others small like the apple of the eye, and all that very smooth hair, which one touched and did not feel with the tip of one’s finger, sometimes shone like a maruro banana -Pintón roasting on the embers, sometimes yellow like peel and mango… Down there in San Pablo we have leather drying in the sun to keep it in memory”.

The balm, the lizard butter, was followed by jaguar fat. The musk clung to my body; I did not give off that unbearable stench of old, dried-up piss from that tiger butter.

“When someone suffers from hemorrhage, manteca e tigre is also recommended, spreading it on the buttock, applying the blanket from the bottom up”, José Ángel’s latest recommendation, from his elders in San Pablo.

I did not feel any pain, nor did I have a fever; On that side, I was in good health. As for locomotion? Static.

My life will be like that, I became fully aware of that. However, I was worried about whether or not we would visit Mr. Eccehomo in Raspadura. I thought that, after all, all that was missing was for me to be able to walk.

Most of the time, it’s true, I forgot my situation because in reality I was getting used to that my life would be like that. Sometimes the days seemed long, the nights short; when not, the very long nights and endless days.

My dad and mom often talked and talked about Raspadura. What would such a delay depend on?