the analysis of Morgan Stanley IM From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Commercial real estate between opportunities and risks: the analysis by Morgan Stanley IM

Experts at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) Investment Management point out that reality is different from perception and highlight the data center, senior housing and single-family rental segments

Commercial real estate is going through a difficult phase, amidst rising interest rates, macroeconomic uncertainty and persistent inflation. The changes to lifestyle and work styles that have spread after Covid make the situation worse. But experts at Morgan Stanley Investment Management believe that some of these dynamics are and are improving opportunities for investors willing to look at things more closely. The US real estate market is an example of how not all commercial real estate is the same: some segments such as offices will continue to face difficulties, but others such as data centers, the single-family rental market and senior housing are healthy.

WIDE RANGE OF INVESTMENTS DESPITE NEGATIVE HEADLINES

An analysis by Morgan Stanley IM by Laurel Durkay, Simon Robson Brown, Christopher Fremantle, and Nicholas D’Ambrosio highlights that the negative media headlines about commercial real estate they overlook nuances and variations, while there is a wide range of fundamentals across sectors and long-term drivers that impact long-term growth prospects. In particular, the office sector is the only one facing the challenge of new debt and sources of equity capital, while fears of contagion in the sector are excessive in the face of robust collateral for the majority of credit exposure…

Continue reading

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Share this: Facebook

X

