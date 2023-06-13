The analysis of the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring continues

The Political Commission continues the analysis of the proposal for a Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, which seeks a reduction from 262 to 44 mayoralties.

With the new regulations, it is estimated that the State can save up to $250 million annually, this will make the municipal administration more efficient and allow these funds to be directed to improve the services that Salvadorans receive. In addition, this may give way to execute more public works for development.

The new municipal governments will be able to have a better strategic planning, with a broader vision, they will also be able to execute a collection of more solid rates, which will allow them to have more balanced finances.

There will be better control of spending and public investment, eliminating overvalued contracts and acts of corruption related to them.

In addition, the measure will serve for the growth of those municipalities with less progress and self-sufficiency. These, in addition, will continue to maintain the historical, socio-human identity, cultural, social and religious traditions.

The 14 departments are maintained, there will be 44 municipalities and 218 municipal districts, as explained in the commission’s work session.

The municipalities will be composed of a mayor, a trustee and from two to eight councilors or proprietary councilors, depending on the number of inhabitants of the municipality, as well as four substitute councilors.

The municipal councils must approve the special provisions for the treatment of current employees of the communes absorbed by the new municipalities, who will retain their seniority with the exception of trusted employees.

This law does not automatically impose or generate the dismissal of municipal personnel, thus guaranteeing job stability for employees. Savings will be generated in salaries of trust and supervisory personnel that will no longer be required in the 218 districts that will be integrated.