[TheEpochTimesJanuary192023](Reported by Ning Haizhong, The Epoch Times reporter) The central theater of the Communist Party of China has changed personnel three times in one and a half years. According to the analysis, Xi Jinping’s army does not have many cronies, so he is not at ease with the army. Relying on the distribution of official hats to win people’s hearts, but it may not be effective. There have been some unusual situations in the Chinese Communist Army recently.

On January 18, Xi Jinping awarded the rank of general to Huang Ming, who had just been promoted to the commander of the Central Theater Command, in Beijing. The 60-year-old army general Wu Yanan has stepped down as the commander of the Central Theater Command.

Since the second half of 2021, the Central Theater Command has changed commanders three times. After Yi Xiaoguang resigned in August 2021, Lin Xiangyang took office from August 2021 to January 2022. He is currently the commander of the Eastern Theater Command. Wu Yanan took office from January 2022 to January 2023. On January 13, he appeared in the official media CCTV’s report on the enlarged meeting of the Disciplinary Commission of the Central Military Commission. His current position is unknown. Then Huang Ming took over.

Current affairs commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times on the 19th that Lin Xiangyang, Wu Yanan, and Huang Ming were all promoted to generals as commanders of the Central Theater Command. Although changing people around the lantern, it is also a process in which Xi continues to expand the team of generals. It is suspected of buying people’s hearts, but it may not be effective.

He said that apart from Lin Xiangyang, who was from the 31st Army that Xi Jinping had a close relationship with when he was in Fujian, Wu Yanan and Huang Ming were originally from Xu Caihou’s lair.

Xu Caihou, the former vice chairman of the Central Military Commission who died of illness after being sacked, served for a long time in the Shenyang Military Region and the Jilin Provincial Military Region in his early years. He also served as the director and political commissar of the Political Department of the 16th Army.

According to public information, Huang Ming served as the commander of a mechanized division of the Shenyang Military Region, the chief of staff of the 16th Army of the Communist Party of China, the commander of the 41st Army of the Army, and the deputy commander of the Army. He was promoted to major general in 2014, and to lieutenant general at the end of 2019. He was quickly promoted to general after three years. He is currently a member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

In his early years, Wu Yanan served as the commander of the Jilin Liaoyuan Military Division and the commander of the 4th Armored Division of the Army’s 16th Group Army. In July 2013, he served as the deputy commander of the 16th Army Group Army, and later served as the commander of the 78th Army Group Army, deputy commander of the northern theater and army commander of the theater, deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, and commander of the central theater. Wu Yanan is also a member of the 20th Central Committee.

The central theater defends 7 provinces including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and the theater office is stationed in Beijing. The main task is to be responsible for the defense of the capital and support operations in other theaters.

“For a specific position like the commander of a theater, Xi still needs to be controlled by his cronies. Otherwise, he may still lose the chain (failure) at critical moments.” Li Linyi said that Xi Jinping seems not at ease, he can really be trusted in the military There are not many people here, so they can only win over with official hats.

Li Yanming, an expert on China issues, commented on January 18 that Xi Jinping was promoted to general for the first time after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The purpose of Xi Jinping’s doing this is to strengthen military power, prevent coups at home, and prepare for war abroad.

Current commentator Shen Zhou wrote an article in The Epoch Times on January 14 that starting from New Year’s Day in 2018, Xi Jinping, who is also the chairman of the Military Commission of the Communist Party of China, will issue “Military Order No. 1” to start the military training of the year and declare military power. But this year, the Military Commission’s “Military Order No. 1” has not yet been issued, breaking the convention. This may be due to some major changes within the army that are difficult to detect from the outside world.

Shen Zhou believes that this aspect may be due to the frequent provocative actions of the Chinese Communist Army in the South China Sea, especially in the Taiwan Strait, constantly exposing its own weaknesses to the outside world, resulting in enemies on all sides. The attitude of the senior members of the CCP Military Commission towards “war preparations” has become unclear. On the other hand, the “blank paper revolution” that broke out suddenly in China before the end of last year caused the CCP to quickly abandon “clearing zero”.

According to The Epoch Times on January 6, citing the disclosure by the children of high-level CCP officials, the CCP authorities suddenly abandoned the zero-clearing policy without warning, the epidemic spread like a tsunami, and countless people died of the epidemic, including senior CCP officials and military generals. The retired military chiefs of the CCP vented their grievances on Xi Jinping, and they all bombarded Xi Jinping in private.

According to reports, something might happen to the top leaders of the CCP, just one or two months before the two sessions. There may be a coup at that time, and the planners are people close to Xi himself.

