The ancient city of Yangzhou’s strength “circles fans” and “Generation Z” youths from various countries_Guangming.com

China News Service, Yangzhou, June 29th (Cui Jiaming, Ge Yong, Xu Shanshan) From June 28th to 29th, “Generation Z” foreign youths from Russia, Equatorial Guinea, Turkmenistan, El Salvador, and Bangladesh followed the “Generation Z” The online interactive activity “Portrait of China” entered the ancient city of Yangzhou, explored the historical changes, felt the cultural heritage, and told the world the wonderful “Yangzhou story”.

With a history of more than 2,500 years, Yangzhou is a national historical and cultural city that combines “the world‘s canal capital”, “the world‘s gourmet capital” and “the cultural capital of East Asia”. This “‘Generation Z’ Portrait of China” network interactive Yangzhou Station event was directed by the Network Communication Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, hosted by the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee Cyberspace Affairs Office and China News Network, and undertaken by the Yangzhou Municipal Party Committee Cyberspace Affairs Office.

“Yangzhou is a very beautiful city.” “Yangzhou woodblock printing skills are very cool.” “It’s amazing that a pair of scissors can cut out such beautiful works. The intangible cultural heritage here is amazing.” Visit Yangzhou 486 Intangible During the process of gathering cultural heritage, the young people of “Generation Z” were full of praise for the local traditional intangible cultural heritage, and took out their mobile phones to take pictures from time to time to “check in” and shoot Vlogs to record “amazing moments”.

In front of the workbench of Zhu Xu, the grandson of the engraving master Chen Yishi, “little fans” from all over the world are deeply attracted by the rich culture and are eager to try. “Look at my work, isn’t it beautiful?” Oqir from Turkmenistan proudly held up the completed painting and took a group photo. “This is my first visit to Yangzhou. I am deeply attracted by the unique scenery and culture here, and I hope to meet more Chinese friends here.” Oqir said.

As a famous historical and cultural block in Yangzhou, Renfengli keeps up with the trend of the “Internet +” era, innovates the protection and utilization model, and forms a space that integrates various forms of “learning, shopping, shopping, and entertainment“. Qiao Sen from El Salvador said that Yangzhou has a very strong atmosphere of life, “I am so happy to be able to live in this city.” Pluck the strings of the Guqin together and revel in the rich and melodious sound of the piano.

As night falls, “Generation Z” youths stroll along the Slender West Lake in Yangzhou, feeling the charm of light and shadow, and enjoying the poetic garden. The night tour is divided into ten chapters, including “Fireworks in March”, “Spring River Flower Moon”, “Merchants Gathering”, “Spring Breeze Ten Miles”, and “Double Bright Moon”. On the 3.5-kilometer-long main tour line, the “Generation Z” youth wandered in a poetic and beautiful artistic conception, repeatedly applauding and sighing “exciting”.

During the two-day event, “Generation Z” youths will also enter Yangzhou Aviation Museum, Hangji Electronics Business Park, Yangzhou Software Park and other places to experience the vibrant ancient city of Yangzhou in terms of economic development and people’s livelihood security. Share the “immersive” experience in Yangzhou to the world from the perspective of young people. (over)

