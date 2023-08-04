Home » The ancient sword of a participant of the First Crusade was found in the waters near Israel.
News

The ancient sword of a participant of the First Crusade was found in the waters near Israel.

by admin
The ancient sword of a participant of the First Crusade was found in the waters near Israel.

The State of Israel has seen many wars and battles in its history, the echoes of which reach to this day.

So, at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea near Israel, a sword was found covered with shells and covered in sand. Most likely, it was lost by a crusader during a battle 800-900 years ago, according to a July 23 Facebook post by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

The medieval weapon, the blade of which is almost 88 cm long and 4.6 cm wide, was discovered by divers in 2021 during an underwater expedition. Because the sword was heavily covered with growths, archaeologists were initially limited in their ability to obtain information about the artifact.

«However, it was these deposits that preserved the weapon. With the help of X-rays, the researchers were able to “visually penetrate through the layers of marine sediments and see the original outlines of the sword“, says the message of the Office.

An X-ray showed that the sword was bent. Swords damaged during the battle could be restored to their original shape later, so the fact that this weapon of the XII-XIII centuries, which received the name of the New Yam sword, remained bent and was not in a scabbard, allowed archaeologists to conclude that it , was most likely damaged during the battle.

The Crusades were a series of religious wars between Christians and Muslims that took place between 1095 and 1291. not.

«The sword was used by a crusader warrior who was in the country after the First Crusade, when the Kingdom of Jerusalem was founded in 1099. – believes Yakiv Sharvit, director of the IAA maritime archeology department.

“Given the bloody battles that took place on the territory of the country between the Crusaders and the Muslims, which are known from a number of historical sources, one would expect that there would be more such swords. In practice, however, we find mostly fragments, and very few whole swords.” – complains the scientist.

See also  Far from clichés - Claudia Durastanti

To date, seven swords of this period have been found in the country, most of them found in the sea. Usually, swords were not thrown away, and later, when they ceased to be used, the metal was recycled for other purposes.

At that time, swords were considered valuable weapons, and they were certainly among the most valuable things of the crusaders. Therefore, losing one of them at sea during a naval battle would be painful or even fatal.

“The sword was part of the personal equipment of a knight or warrior , says Joppe Gosker, archaeologist at the IAA. — In those days, it was the main weapon in face-to-face combat. Swords required a lot of quality iron and were therefore expensive. In addition, fighting with swords required training and practice, so only representatives of the nobility and professional warriors fought with swords.

Although scans of the seabed near where the sword was found did not reveal any human remains, researchers would not be surprised if a warrior was also buried there.

«Perhaps the warrior still lies in the depths, and one day he will be found“, the researchers believe.

We will remind you that “FACTS” previously wrote about another unique find that was made in Germany: there, archeological students found a sundial from the Middle Ages.

65

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

You may also like

France offers money to repair clothes instead of...

Binance Approves Shiba Inu As Collateral Asset By...

Tensions are rising in Africa! – News from...

Road restrictions begin today on bridges in the...

English club Crystal Palace are hiring a creative...

Mansur Yavaş announced: All eligible retirees will be...

Long Island Serial Killer Case: Victim Identified and...

New Nacional fan? Jhon Duque’s gesture that bothered...

Baldur’s Gate 3: Patch Notes BG3 Hotfix #1...

The Expansion of China’s ‘Counter-Espionage Law’ Raises Concerns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy