The Andean Bear conservation plan with an eco-regional approach

Recently, the outreach project Environmental Agenda Magazinewhich is made in Pitalito, and which, according to its name, aims to promote sustainable development in southern Colombia, especially in Pitalito and the municipalities of Huila of which it is the epicenter, shared with us a wonderful ecological and participatory experience.

As reported by this informative initiative, the participatory construction of the Conservation Plan for the Andean Bear and associated species in Pitalito, with an ecoregional approach, is on the right track.

The first thing they remind us is that Pitalito is just one of the 8 municipalities of the Colombian Massif (out of 89 in the ecoregion), with a population of more than 100,000 inhabitants, and whose “forests join those of the Amazonian foothills in the Bota Cauca, giving rise to a corridor between the Cueva de los Guácharos, Puracé, Serranía de los Churumbelos Aikawasi national parks, which in turn connect with the Alto Fragua Indiwasi National Natural Park. And the second thing is that there is the Andean Bear, one of the largest mammals, the focus of this effort.

What is interesting is that the municipal administration of Pitalito has been promoting the adoption of a plan for the conservation of the Andean Bear and associated species, from an ecoregional approach, precisely understanding the dimension of the Colombian Massif, and the need to maintain biological corridors that do not always coincide with the political-administrative divisions of the Colombian State.

Although this project is taking into account the opinion of Colombian communities such as community biodiversity monitoring groups, non-governmental organizations, tourism agencies, civil society reserves, unions, public and private institutions, municipalities, universities, educational institutions, rural aqueduct management boards, the Cauca Regional Corporation -CRC-, the Alto Magdalena Regional Autonomous Corporation -CAM-, National Natural Parks, the Departmental Committee of Coffee Growers and Asohofrucol , is also listening to scientific and foreign experiences: for example, from the Alexander Von Humboldt Institute, and from Ecuador.

One of the things that we want to highlight, and precisely because this space is committed to that, is that a fundamental pillar of environmental protection is being integrated into the future plan: education. And how to do it assertively and effectively is being discussed.

We invite the “sustainable” vision to be incorporated in the progress workshops in this construction, which will continue soon. Natural ecosystems should contribute to the development and progress of the communities in those territories and for Colombia, how? It is a challenge. And huge.

