The Andrade Rifle assured that at Atlético Nacional “strange things happen”

Andrés Felipe Andrade left Atlético Nacional at the end of 2022, this after not renewing with the purslane club, despite seeking to continue in Colombia with another club, he had to migrate and now stands out in the ranks of one of the most important teams in Peruvian football . In the last hours, the player referred to his past with the paisa cast, questioning the management that is being given to the squad.

It should be noted that Andrade suddenly left Nacional, this, after announcing that his contract would not be renewed. The midfielder reflected on the termination of his relationship with the paisas, assuring that it hurt him and that to this day he feels affected by the leadership situation that the squad is going through.

In dialogue with Caracol Radio’s VBar, the midfielder declared that both the fans and the green team got into his heart, a context that increased his current feeling. Regarding the above, the player stated:

“That it hurts me, it hurts me, because I said it, Nacional because of how it opened the doors for me, for everything that is Atlético Nacional, the fans, everything I lived through, it got into my heart and it obviously hurts me, because I don’t like to see a big club with an important trajectory and people suffer like that”.

Strange things happen in Nacional, according to the Rifle

One of the statements that drew the most attention has to do with the supposed premonition that the midfielder had with the team; According to Andrés Andrade, he already knew that the situation was going to become even more difficult as the days went by, thanking him that he is now in another team and avoided getting involved in said problems.

Likewise, he ruled that it was not in his interest to talk about extra-sports issues, but according to him, “strange things happen” within the team, on this he explained:

“I cannot speak further, because it is getting into things that I already knew were going to happen, I already knew they were going to happen and sometimes one says, as I always said: I never wanted to leave Nacional, but now at this moment I say thank you Thank God I got into another place, because I think that strange things are being handled to say the least, I can’t talk about it because it doesn’t concern me at this moment ”.

The Andrade Rifle had already spoken about the crisis of Nacional

A few months ago, the midfielder spoke on Caracol Radio’s VBar, where he pointed out that there were different factors that hastened his departure, a situation that also left him indebted to himself, as he assured that he could not perform as he wanted. One of the triggers for his poor performance would have to do directly with the emotional, which is why he was urged to sign with Alianza Lima and think about his future.

“Personally, I did remain in debt, and apart from that, they are not things to talk about, but there were many things that led to that. The truth is that there were many emotional things that led to these types of situations, but they are now things of the past and I keep everything I did at Nacional, everything I achieved and I think that this is personally satisfactory for me, because since I arrived Nacional I achieved absolutely everything I wanted, ”he said.

Andrade was blunt in pointing out some technicians from the King of Cups, as he stated that he did not have sufficient support from them. Added to this is what happened with Giovanni Moreno, a midfielder who also came out of the green awnings and despite the insistence of the fans and some players, he could not continue, a fact that Rifle emphasized. with Infobae

Related