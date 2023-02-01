In one of the videos, a subject tells his brother what is happening while his voice cracks: “Look brother, your boss’s car. One dead and the brother cart is igniting ”.

In addition, you can see the anguish of the passengers who do not know what to do, while they see how the vehicle that was transporting them is consumed by fire. Some record with their cell phones, others run from the place for fear that the bus will explode and who seems to be the driver tries to put out the fire with the extinguisher.

Other vehicles that were on the same road stopped their march to avoid passing by the bus and being affected by the flare and the smoke that it gave off. The fire brigade arrived at the place to control the emergency and put out the flames, while a great traffic congestion was generated in the area, in both directions.

Nothing could be done to save the vehicle that ended up incinerated and in a total loss, as well as the motorcycle that was seriously affected by the collision. Apparently, it was the motorcyclist who was overtaking at high speed in a prohibited area and ended up colliding with the bus.