The judicial history of Piazza Fontana ended nine years ago. But a parallel and unofficial investigation went on at least until 2020 and Repubblica is able to document it. It was driven by Colonel del Ros Massimo Giraudo, and directed by the prosecutor of Brescia. He has mixed anarchists and fascists, Valpreda and “Mister X”, Merlin and an electrician, the “Parachutist” and “the Antiquarian”, up to a retired magistrate. It is in the papers of the latest investigation into the bomb in Piazza della Loggia in 1974, which concluded with the request for indictment for Marco Toffaloni and Roberto Zorzi.

Origin and rejection

The background is dated July 15, 2009: the communication of a 22-page crime report that Giraudo, after reading the controversial book by Paolo Cucchiarelli (The secret of Piazza Fontana, that of the “double bomb” thesis) sent to the prosecutor Milanese Massimo Meroni. He proposed the hypothesis that the anarchist Pietro Valpreda – the first “monster” of the story, framed by the police headquarters of Rome and Milan and acquitted only in 1987 – had really planted a low-potential bomb in the bank (later “doubled” by the neo-Nazis) , and that the explosive in Piazza Fontana was the same one then used in Brescia, as witnessed by an anonymous “Mister X” to Cucchiarelli. The response of the deputy prosecutor Armando Spataro was very harsh, he prevented the colonel from continuing without proxies but the file, at the request of the relatives of the victims, was opened in any case. It was filled with vague testimonies from former ordinovisti Giampaolo Stimamiglio and Gianni Casalini, the allusions of the “black baron” Tomaso Staiti di Cuddia to a dormer window near the Scala (alleged base of the bomb squad of the massacre), and the ravings of the mythomaniac Alfredo Virgillito. Cucchiarelli, summoned by the magistrates, refused to reveal “Mister X” and ended up under investigation. The request for dismissal, signed on April 24, 2012 by Spataro and the prosecutor Grazia Pradella, rejected the new ideas without appeal and the Ros officer who had proposed them. Giraudo, however, continued to enjoy the trust of the Brescia public prosecutors and continued the investigation into Piazza della Loggia.

From Verona to Valpreda

On 13 December 2012, on 13 December 2012, when interrogating the former Veronese ordinovist Claudio Lodi, the colonel picked up the thread. Lodi corroborated an alleged (and never verified by the facts) Ordinovist past of Pietro Valpreda, his role as a fake anarchist and operative in the massacre plot. Shadows that linked to an old trace: in 1971 the witness Adriana Zanardi cast suspicion on the ex-boyfriend of the time, the black paratrooper (and bank manager’s son) Claudio Bizzari, without an alibi on December 12, 1969 and alluding to the responsibilities of Valpreda. The repentant Carlo Digilio had also mentioned Bizzari as the material executor of Piazza Fontana in 1994.

Giraudo’s conclusion ended up in two briefings dated 8 January and 8 April 2013: they recovered some theories formulated by the lifer Vincenzo Vinciguerra and welded Valpreda to the thread of the black plots, together with the paratrooper Bizzari and the hard-core Veronese ordinovists. The material was sent from Brescia to Milan, this time without an answer. As well as the reconstructions that attributed a role as an ordnance technician in Piazza Fontana to Ugo Cavicchioni, a talked-about electrician from Rovigo in contact with Franco Freda (his name appeared in the diaries of the Paduan lawyer). The conversations between Judge Guido Salvini and the prisoner Cristiano Rosati Piancastelli, a former Sanbabilino, antiques dealer and nephew of a collaborator of Tom Ponzi took the opposite route, in the direction of Brescia. He explained that in Piazza Fontana there were hidden cameras, set up by the private super detective, to record everything. The reels were to be found in who knows what trunk. On 30 September 2013, the archiving decree signed by the investigating judge Fabrizio D’Arcangelo, and his judgment on the “radical groundlessness of the crime news“, put a stop to ideas and inferences.

Recovery and “Mister X”, finally

At the end of 2018, Colonel Giraudo returned to look for the deep gorge of the two massacres. Between interviews and analysis of telephone records, he found her: Giancarlo Cartocci, a former Roman ordinavist who became press officer in Parliament with Pino Rauti, and already lapped between ’69 and ’72 by suspicions of having participated in the Roman attacks (those without victims ) of 12 December. Cartocci – now old and ill – was intercepted and interrogated eight times. Something he admitted, much he denied, above all his knowledge of explosives and the perpetrators of the massacres, of double bombs and the participation of anarchists. Nor did the interrogation of 6 June 2019 add details to Mario Merlino, a friend of Cartocci, the black infiltrator in the anarchist circle of Pietro Valpreda, who also emerged unscathed from the trials. But Brescia’s excursion into the mysteries of the Banca dell’Agricoltura did not end there.

The last trend followed by Colonel Giraudo was inspired by The Curse of Piazza Fontana, the memoir of Judge Guido Salvini. After the death of the “Parachutist” Bizzari, indicated as the depositor of the murder bag, the officer questioned (it was December 19, 2019) the widow Manuela Olivieri, who however knew nothing. The investigative marathon ended (for the moment) on February 27, 2020 in Vicenza in front of the former magistrate Giovanni Biondo. That in the seventies he fled to Spain to avoid being tried as an accomplice of Freda and Ventura. Salvini had told of a particularly embarrassing interview for his former colleague, on the verge of confessing unspeakable things. In the report, however, Biondo confirmed nothing. Not even a shred of mystery.