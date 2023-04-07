Home News The announcement of the Chinese company to give jobs to local residents
The announcement of the Chinese company to give jobs to local residents

The announcement of the Chinese company to give jobs to local residents

Aspirants belonging to local area can apply till April 11, file photo

Friday, April 7, 2023, 3:13 p.m

The Chinese company working on Diamer Bhasha Dam has announced to give jobs to local residents.

Power China, the main contractor of the dam project, has announced 190 jobs for local residents in Gilgit-Baltistan, in ten sectors, the company is hiring 53 professional construction workers on long-term basis, 41 steel fixers, 25 masons, 24 welders. , 29 labourers, 7 technicians, five scaffolders, three electricians, two drillers and one driver are required.

Aspirants from local area can apply till 11th April, PowerChina regularly provides training and jobs to people from site area on permanent basis.

