The announcement of the Lincoln squad for the Test series against Pakistan

Colombo: Sri Lanka announced its team for the two-Test series against Pakistan and handed over the leadership of the team to Dimat Karunaratne. Other players in the team include Nishan Madshuka, Kasal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimil, Dinanjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Sidira Samaravkarma (wicket keeper), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jaya Wickrema, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan. Madhushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Laksitha Manasinghe are included.

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played at the Galle International Stadium from July 16 to 20, while the second Test is scheduled to take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

