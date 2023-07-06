Home » The announcement of the Sikh community to hold Azad Khalistan rallies around the world
The announcement of the Sikh community to hold Azad Khalistan rallies around the world

The announcement of the Sikh community to hold Azad Khalistan rallies around the world

Thursday, July 6, 2023, 11:56 am

America (Ummat News) The Sikh community has announced to hold Azad Khalistan rallies on July 8 in memory of Hardeep Singh Nagar.
On July 8, rallies will be held in the United States, Great Britain, Canada and Australia. Rallies will be held in the American city of San Francisco, the Canadian city of Toronto and the Australian city of Brisbane.
At the end of these rallies, demonstrations and condemnation resolutions will also be presented outside the Indian embassies. A large number of protesters are expected to participate in the rallies.
Hardeep Singh Najjar was killed outside a Gurdwara in Canada on June 18 by assassins of the notorious Indian agency RAW.
Advertising posters related to Azad Khalistan rallies have also been released, in these posters the relevant Indian ambassadors have been described as murderers.
On the other hand, the Modi government is under severe pressure on the growing movement of Azad Khalistan.

