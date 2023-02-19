Although days ago, the content creator Aida Victoria Merlano She had already talked about the sex video that was circulating on social networks where she supposedly appeared, in the last few hours, the Barranquilla woman decided to do a live to address the issue again and explain what happened, in addition to sending a message to those who only wanted to harm her with these types of actions.

In this way, the 23-year-old girl appeared on her Instagram account where millions of people follow her, very upset giving the context of what had happened

“I’m outraged, really, I don’t know how long it’s been since I was so upset about something… these situations bring out the worst in everyone, everyone becomes people with shit criteria. So I’m going to make it very brief. Yesterday a video of some girls who create this type of content was leaked and well, nothing, they were girl with girl, eating things, one of them looked like me and someone with malicious intent took a photo and made it go viral… ”, began by saying the very upset influencer.

Merlano also spoke that her family and friends had also been concerned because they thought it was her because of the video and that this made everything much more tense, because although she had to face similar things in the past, nothing had been as stressful as this.

Likewise, the influencer was tired of many thinking that they could use “the sexual morality of a woman to demerit and discredit them,” she said annoyed.

On the other hand, she asked the women to understand how important the concept of sorority was and not to hurt each other with this type of action.

Aída Victoria revealed how the video reached her father

Although all this was not all, because with what happened, the influencer admitted that the relationship with her mother was not the best:

“Do you know how the video got to my dad? I think it’s the most embarrassing situation of my life… my mom sent it to her because she thought it was me, because she doesn’t know what she gave birth to, by herself she thinks I’m shit, can you believe that? and she sends it to him to tell him: ‘Look, what a crap daughter you have’ ”said.

Finally, Aída Victoria called for attention and left a reflection for those who do this kind of thing:

“One, a woman is not defined because these types of videos are leaked, number two, we really are shit as a society and we should start to rethink if we are doing things right,” he concluded by closing the live in which he most from an Internet user he was scolded for the comments they left on the subject.

In addition to her mother, who she told not to feel less ashamed because even if no video had leaked to her, she had been with other women.