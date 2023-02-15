According to the Colombian player, he would have paid 11 million pesos to Avianca for a plane ticket for a flight in which they charged him 3 million pesos more for suitcases, to finally not let him get on the aircraft because it was overbooked.

Faced with the delicate complaint made public by the Colombian historian, Avianca stepped forward to respond to the situation: “Hello, Carlos. We have just confirmed with our ground team that you have already been assigned your chair and you are boarding at this moment”However, the player has not yet confirmed the solution provided.

The comment generated a wave of comments against the airline, which has quickly had to respond to criticism.

Egan Bernal is a doubt with the INEOS for the Tour of Andalusia

The Colombian Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia, has been announced by the organization, the Deporinter company, but until this afternoon it will not be known if he takes the start because he suffered a fall in the Vuelta San Juan, in Argentina .

the slovenian Tadej Pogacarnumber one in the world and winner of the 2020 and 2021 Tour, starts as a favorite in the Tour of Andalusia-Ruta del Sol, which begins this Wednesday in Puente Génave (Jaén) with a stage that ends in Santiago de la Espada, also in the territory jiennense, with a layout of 179 kilometers.

Read this complete news here.