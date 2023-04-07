Karol G She has become not only the strongest female artist in the urban genre in Colombia and Latin America, but also one of the most respected women in the music industry internationally, where she has been invited to important stages to make everyone sing and dance. with their songs.

Recently, the woman from Antioquia who released a song together with Shakira a couple of weeks ago that was very well received, Entering the top of the most listened to in the world, he appeared on his Instagram account to open up about something that had happened to him with an important international magazine.

It was the most recent cover of GQ magazine an American medium with monthly circulation focused on fashion, style and men’s culturewith articles on food, movies, health, sex, music, travel, sports, technology and literature, among others.

According to the Colombian, the cover of this month’s magazine did not represent her and despite showing her disagreement, it was not changed:

“I don’t even know where to start this message… Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does NOT represent me. My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look natural,” he began by saying.

On the other hand, she stressed that although she felt honored to have been chosen for her central story this month, the edits made to the photograph caused her a lot of discomfort:

“I appreciate opportunity magazine because I was very happy when they confirmed that I would be there, but despite making clear my disagreement with the number of edits they made to the photo, they did nothing about it, as if to see myself well I needed all those changes ”, he exposed.

Finally, the woman from Antioquia took advantage of her publication to call on her millions of followers and those who consumed those magazines. to speak honestly about how tricky it was to reinforce beauty stereotypes:

“I understand the repercussions that this may have, but beyond feeling that it is disrespectful to me, It is women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes”, he concluded by saying.