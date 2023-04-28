Home » The annoyance of Nacional fans for ticket prices
The annoyance of Nacional fans for ticket prices

Confirmed! Atlético Nacional will not continue giving resources to the popular bar

The present of National Athletic with his fans he continues to recover slowly, after the incidents presented in the previous match against him cali america. This is how, after a meeting, several decisions were made to guarantee the safety of the fans and the club, with the economic issue being one of the issues discussed.

In this sense, the purslane club spoke through a statement in which it informed public opinion of the actions that were taken in conjunction with the soccer tablemade up of the fans, representatives of the mayor’s office and directives of the paisa group.

One of the most famous was the decision to withdraw financial support for the fans of Nationalwhich also includes the sports clothing that at some point had been provided to the fans of the Antioquia green team.

“Club Atlético Nacional informs the public opinion of the most relevant conclusions of the Football Table meeting: The Table ratified the decision of Nacional not to provide benefits of any kind to the soccer barsalso in line with the Dimayor guidelines”, reads the statement, about what happened in the meeting last Tuesday.

Other decisions made by Atlético Nacional

In accordance with the above, the purslane team also commented that important measures will be taken in terms of logistics, in order to give greater security to the fans who go to the Atanasio Girardotto see the paisa painting.

“In addition to this, it was concluded that the logistics of the south stand will continue to be carried out by the company AN Logísticaan entity that has carried out this activity for nearly 10 years,” says the statement from Atlético Nacional.

In addition to the security issue, it is also clarified in the statement that “Atlético Nacional will not have contracts with the soccer bars for the provision of any type of service”being a subject that leaves several doubts in the air.

Atlético Nacional has two in a row and seeks to succeed in the classic paisa

The victory last Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot, without an audience, was an important incentive for the Autuori team that won 2-0 against Unión Magdalena, a team that did not put up much resistance and saw how the green paisa achieved the three points, which they consolidate it among the eight best. Now, Nacional thinks about the DIM next Sunday, in a new edition of the classic paisa.

