The singer, Ricardo Montaner, spoke forcefully against the publication of images of his family in the Univisión program “Despierta América”. The reason for her anger is due to the revelation of her granddaughter Indigo’s face, since her parents (Camilo and Evaluna) had decided with extreme care not to publicly expose their daughter.

Let’s remember that Índigo was born in April last year, her parents, the singers Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner, told the world about the arrival of their daughter through a statement on social networks.

From that moment on, the couple decided to keep everything related to Indigo extremely confidential and in the privacy of their family and friends, stating that only very minimal things would be shared on social networks, asking the media for prudence. Among the reserved details, the image of Indigo would be included.

What did Ricardo Montaner say?

But these restrictions were short-lived, as Univisión’s morning show “Despierta América” ​​recently revealed images of the family without their permission. In the leaked video, Indigo, Ricardo Montaner’s granddaughter, is seen. After knowing this, the famous singer spoke about it effusively.

In the video, Camilo and Evaluna can be seen walking through the streets of Miami, the young mother carries her daughter in her arms and unfortunately for her reserve, a part of the baby’s face is revealed. This unleashed the discomfort of the grandfather who expressed his disagreement in a comment on an Instagram post of the program.

“This is unethical (…) You are not a gossip program, are you? (…) We Montaners take care of our little children from the public eye, just for protection, we live in a cruel world and they need to be as protected as possible,” said Ricardo.

What is the story of Ricardo Montaner?

The singer was born on September 8, 1957 in Valentín Alsina, Argentina, but moved to Venezuela at a young age and considers himself Venezuelan. His musical career started in the late 70’s and he released his first album in 1983, titled “Cada Día”. Since then, he has become one of the most important artists in Latin American music.

Montaner is also recognized for his philanthropic work, along with his wife, the Argentine filmmaker Marlene Rodríguez Miranda, founded the organization “Fundación La Ventana de los Cielos” which is dedicated to helping children and young people with disabilities and special needs.