News

The Carabinieri, coordinated by the Venice District Anti-Mafia Prosecutor’s Office, investigated nine people for environmental crimes relating to the illegal treatment of waste.

The survey, of international scope, concerns 12 companies that gravitate in the territories of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Lombardy and Campania. Launched by the Venice DDA between 2019 and 2020, it allowed – according to sources from the Venice Public Prosecutor’s Office – to reconstruct and therefore block the traffic of special waste, including pallets, skins, rubbers, plastics and aggregates, managed and disposed of in completely illegal after being stored in some industrial warehouses, now under seizure, in Remanzacco, Monfalcone, Borgo Veneto (Padua), to then be transferred to illegal sites in Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia.

Over 70 episodes of illicit trafficking documented in the course of investigations with checks on two companies, in particular, in Brescia and Treviso, identified as illegal lead companies; 26 people were heard because they were involved as transporters.

The investigations made it possible to reconstruct an illicit traffic of 1,700 tons of waste with illicit profits of 400,000 euros.

